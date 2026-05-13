Red Bull New York vs Columbus Crew: Odds, Spread, and Total

Red Bull New York will try to do a better job of defending home turf when the Columbus Crew visits for an MLS match this Wednesday evening, set to kick off inside Sports Illustrated Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Red Bull manager Michael Bradley knew that his young lineup would experience hiccups early this season. But the talented kids ought to be able to claim more league points in Harrison as a building block to their success. New York's winless streak at home began innocuously against DC United, continued against NYCFC in a US Open Cup derby, and hit a worrisome three dates versus Dallas on May 2.

MLS oddsmakers are fighting the urge to favor every home team in 2026. The home-field edge that all clubs are expected to have isn't showing up consistently. For instance, Red Bull's best two results of the season thus far are a 2-1 win in Orlando and a 2-2 draw in Miami. In contrast, Red Bull was lifeless in its last home game. The issue for Wednesday's road-team bettors and goal-total sharks alike? Columbus couldn't get off its back foot in a clean-sheet loss to NYCFC on Sunday.

Red Bull New York vs Columbus Crew Betting Trends

Red Bull New York has only one win in the last seven meetings.

Columbus has won just one road contest in the 2026 season.

Red Bull snapped a three-match losing skid last Saturday.

Red Bull New York vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports

Red Bull New York

Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Defender Justin Che is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Columbus Crew

Striker Jamal Thiare is out with a lower-leg injury.

Striker Wessam Abou Ali is out with a knee injury.

Defender Malte Amundsen is questionable with a thigh injury.

Red Bull New York vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's early goal proved to be pointless in Columbus' 3-1 victory in the teams' prior head-to-head matchup last Oct. 18. But the veteran forward might notice that there is more talent around him this spring, even if the Red Bulls aren't experienced enough to play a complete game. Winger Jorge Ruvalcaba has scored “four goals in his last six MLS appearances,” according to the Red Bulls website, giving Red Bull's teenage striker Julian Hall a slightly older footballer to emulate in the weeks ahead.

Columbus has no savior for an attack that's starting to show its weakness. Henrik Rydstrom, the Crew's manager who was hired last New Year's Eve, has installed new tactics that confused players at first, leading to dicey results. When 2026's Crew scores goals, it tends to allow just as many.