OG Anunoby Expected To Return For Knicks, With Lineup Questions Looming

The New York Knicks may catch a break from the Pistons and Cavaliers drawing out their playoff series, as they're expected to get a key piece of the lineup back from injury in time for the next round.

After missing the final two games of the Knicks' second-round sweep over the 76ers with a strained hamstring, forward OG Anunoby is expected to return in time for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. Anunoby had really stepped up his offensive game prior to the injury, averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting a ridiculous 61.9% from the field.

In Anunoby's absence, Miles McBride slid into the starting lineup, while guard Landry Shamet saw increased playing time off the bench. McBride scuffled offensively after being thrust into the spotlight for Game 3, but exploded for 25 points on 70% shooting in the decisive Game 4. Shamet, meanwhile, provided a real offensive spark off the bench, with 27 points on 69.2% shooting over the final two games.