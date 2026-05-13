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OG Anunoby Expected To Return For Knicks, With Lineup Questions Looming

The New York Knicks may catch a break from the Pistons and Cavaliers drawing out their playoff series, as they’re expected to get a key piece of the lineup back…

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks in action against the Indiana Pacers during Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 06, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Knicks may catch a break from the Pistons and Cavaliers drawing out their playoff series, as they're expected to get a key piece of the lineup back from injury in time for the next round.

After missing the final two games of the Knicks' second-round sweep over the 76ers with a strained hamstring, forward OG Anunoby is expected to return in time for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. Anunoby had really stepped up his offensive game prior to the injury, averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting a ridiculous 61.9% from the field.

In Anunoby's absence, Miles McBride slid into the starting lineup, while guard Landry Shamet saw increased playing time off the bench. McBride scuffled offensively after being thrust into the spotlight for Game 3, but exploded for 25 points on 70% shooting in the decisive Game 4. Shamet, meanwhile, provided a real offensive spark off the bench, with 27 points on 69.2% shooting over the final two games.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown may be presented with some tough decisions on how to deploy his lineups and divvy up the minutes in the conference finals, but it's a good problem to have. Anunoby should go right back into the starting lineup in his critical role as a starting two-way forward to complement Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, but McBride and Shamet's recent performances should at least make Brown think about possibly using them more or differently in the games ahead.

NBA PlayoffsNew York KnicksOG Anunoby
Matt DolloffWriter
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