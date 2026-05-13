New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles in a rubber match at 1:05 p.m. EST on Wednesday. After drawing the series even behind a three-run home run from outfielder Trent Grisham, the Yankees have recouped some of the momentum that helped them sweep Baltimore when these teams met for the first time. For their part, the Orioles are no longer in the cellar of the AL East, but that is largely because of the ineptitude of the rest of the division rather than Baltimore's own play. Stealing the series would constitute a huge moral victory as well as a normal one.

Standing in the way of that moral victory is Yankees starter Max Fried. The lefty has taken the mantle of staff ace, putting up a 2.91 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP over nine starts. Even though Fried played somewhat poorly against the Orioles last time he faced them, there are several reasons to believe that a rebound is on the horizon. Baltimore has struggled massively against left-handed pitching, earning a .216/.306/.366 slash line against southpaws. Additionally, Fried's ERA and WHIP drop to 1.74 and 0.80, respectively, when he pitches away from Yankee Stadium. The stage is set for a solid pitching performance, one that would serve to bolster a New York lineup that has not been too hot lately.

Tuesday night's loss exemplified the issues that Baltimore's lineup has been dealing with lately. The Orioles did a fine job of getting on base, but things completely shut down as soon as they managed to actually conjure a scoring threat. Baltimore was 1-12 with runners in scoring position, letting the Yankees off the hook time and time again. Without elite pitching, wins are going to be hard to come by if the Orioles continue to hit that way in critical situations. This game and an upcoming series against the Washington Nationals offer opportunities to figure things out before a crucial three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+105)

Orioles +1.5 (-106)

Money line

Yankees -167

Orioles +157

Totals

Over 8.5 (-112)

Under 8.5 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on May 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

New York is 8-4 ATS against AL East opponents.

The under has hit in five straight Yankees games.

Baltimore is 10-13 ATS when playing at home.

The streak of victories for the under in Baltimore's games continued on Tuesday, making it six straight cashes.

Yankees vs Orioles Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Luis Gil, SP - Out.

Angel Chivilli, RP - Out.

Jose Caballero, SS - Out.

Jasson Dominguez, OF - Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer, SP - Out.

Yaramil Hiraldo, RP - Out.

Grant Wolfram, RP - Out.

Ryan Helsley, RP - Out.

Cade Povich, RP - Out.

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B - Out.

Jordan Westburg, INF - Out.

Jackson Holliday, 2B - Out.

Dylan Beavers, OF - Questionable.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction and Pick