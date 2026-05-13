New York City FC vs Charlotte FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City FC and Charlotte FC can each boast of an uptick in form in the last MLS round. We'll find out who sustains their momentum when the teams clash in Carolina on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. EST.

NYCFC claimed its first home-ground victory in eight weeks on Sunday, punishing the Columbus Crew 3-0 behind a hat trick by the attacking winger Hannes Wolf. Columbus squandered nine shot attempts and eight corners versus a Pigeons back line that finally had a better day in front of keeper Matt Freese.

Charlotte's offense had its own moment last weekend, though the Crown's lack of a winning result ensures that NYCFC will remain a live underdog on the money line and spread for Wednesday's tussle. Trailing FC Cincinnati by two tallies at the halftime break, Charlotte scored in the 51st and 52nd minutes to earn a 2-2 draw at Bank of America Stadium. Wednesday's muted Over/Under betting shows that supporters are skeptical of either team maintaining the kind of offense that tripped up both of Ohio's MLS brands.

New York City FC vs Charlotte FC Betting Trends

NYCFC snapped a five-match winless streak on Sunday.

Charlotte hasn't won a league match at home since April 4.

Home teams have lost ATS in each of the last four meetings.

New York City FC vs Charlotte FC Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Alonso Martinez remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Defender Max Murray is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Drew Baiera is out with a leg injury.

Forward Kevin O' Toole is out with a leg injury.

Winger Talles Magno is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Aiden O'Neill is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Andres Perea is out with an undisclosed injury.

Charlotte FC

Defender Henry Kessler is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Henry Toffolo is out with a lower-body injury.

New York City FC vs Charlotte FC Predictions and Picks

NYCFC and Charlotte haven't met since the first round of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs last Nov. 7. NYCFC held a 2-0 lead in the third and deciding game of the playoff series before Idan Toklomati scored in the 81st minute to make things interesting, but the Pigeons' current leading scorer Nicolás Fernández manufactured a goal in the 11th minute of added time to seal the deal on NYCFC advancing.

Charlotte may have an edge on Wednesday that the Crown did not have in last fall's best-of-three. Charlotte's lineup is far healthier than NYCFC's roster, in spite of the clubs' identical 4-3-5 records. It's painful that midfielder Andres Perea has had more absences after successfully rehabbing to return following his broken leg last fall. Perea subbed for midfielder Aiden O' Neill in NYCFC's May 4 defeat to DC United, after O'Neill “went down twice,” according to Jake Rosengarten of Football360.