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Mets rookie AJ Ewing makes history in major-league debut

Good luck finding another stat line like the one A.J. Ewing put up for the Mets on Tuesday night. Making his major-league debut at Citi Field, Ewing was brought up…

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: A.J. Ewing #9 of the New York Mets connects for his seventh inning RBI triple against the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field on May 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

Good luck finding another stat line like the one A.J. Ewing put up for the Mets on Tuesday night.

Making his major-league debut at Citi Field, Ewing was brought up to spark the team with speed on the basepaths and in center field. But he also made an impact at the plate: Ewing became the first major leaguer since 1900 (!) to record a triple, stolen base, at least two RBIs, and at least three walks in his first career game.

For historical context, there were only eight major league teams in 1900. The two New York teams were the Brooklyn Superbas (before they were even the Dodgers) and the New York Giants. The class of the game was Pirates legend Honus Wagner, who led all of baseball with a .381 batting average. The United States was only 45 states and was only seven years removed from creating the first gasoline-powered automobile. A gallon of milk cost about 25 cents per gallon.

Ewing is the No. 2-ranked prospect for the Mets at MLB Pipeline, and 78th overall. He's projected to bring elite speed and plus defense to the major-league level, which could make him a solid everyday player in the long-term. He has room to grow in terms of power, as he has shown good bat speed and exit velocity but tends to hit line drives.

So, this debut was not necessarily a fluke. But it's still notable that Ewing stepped into the majors and had the kind of game not seen in over a century.

AJ EwingNew York Mets
Matt DolloffWriter
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