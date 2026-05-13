Giants Receiver Malik Nabers Recently Underwent Minor Knee Surgery

The latest news on Mailk Nabers' recovery from a torn ACL won't make New York Giants fans feel any better.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Nabers recently "underwent a second surgery on his knee to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness." Duggan was told the procedure was more of a "clean-up" and took place more than a week ago. The Giants are "hoping" Nabers will be ready for Week 1.

Nabers originally tore his ACL and meniscus during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 28. He underwent his first surgery in late October. Before the Week 4 game when the injury occurred, Nabers averaged 5.3 catches, 83.7 yards, and 0.7 touchdowns over his first three games of 2025. He burst onto the scene as a rookie, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven TDs and making his first Pro Bowl.

The Giants significantly retooled their offense around second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart in the off-season, their first under new head coach John Harbaugh. They signed tight end Isaiah Likely to be a key new weapon in the passing game, but also re-signed right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor while drafting tackle Francis Mauigoa with the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They also signed fullback Patrick Ricard, who figures to help their running game.

But Nabers remains the key to making their offense as explosive as possible. He quickly showed as a rookie that his combination of speed, athleticism, and ball skills gives him an elite ceiling as a receiver. But until he returns and proves he can play with the same burst and fearlessness down the field, questions will remain about how much his knee injury has affected him, both short-term and long-term.