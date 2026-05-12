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New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will look to shatter a four-game losing streak when they face the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. EST on Tuesday. If they do not manage to…

Ezra Bernstein
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 10: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees gets his first major league hit, a single and run batted in, during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 10, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
John Fisher/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will look to shatter a four-game losing streak when they face the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. EST on Tuesday. If they do not manage to do so, they will tie their longest stretch of losing play of the year, falling even further behind the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Despite a monster offseason, the Orioles are already eight games back of first place in the division, putting the pressure to produce against their rivals at a fever pitch early in the campaign.

New York was just swept for the second time this season, this time at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. The offense largely disappeared in that series, scoring three runs twice and getting shut out in the series opener. Last night's showing in Game 1 of this set against Baltimore was not any more inspiring. First baseman Ben Rice accounted for two of the five hits while five of his teammates failed to register a knock. That was all in spite of a solid matchup with Baltimore pitcher Brandon Young, one that the Yankees are normally able to take advantage of. A strong performance from starting pitcher Will Warren on Tuesday would go a long way in helping New York claim a victory as it tries to fight through a mini-slump.

A couple of injuries have hobbled Baltimore manager Craig Albernaz's rotation. Dean Kremer and Trevor Rogers are both on the injured list, explaining both Young's appearance on Monday night and the lack of an announced starter for Tuesday's contest. The Orioles' bullpen currently holds a collective 4.39 ERA to pair with a 1.34 WHIP, making the prospect of a full game of work from their relievers a daunting one. Things do not get much better on the offensive side. Baltimore is also in its own cold stretch, failing to score more than three runs in each of its last five games. If there is a team the icy Yankees can beat on the road, it is this one.

Spread

  • Yankees -1.5 (-108)
  • Orioles +1.5 (-111)

Money line

  • Yankees -173
  • Orioles +163

Totals

  • Over 8.5 (-115)
  • Under 8.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on May 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • New York is an even 11-11 ATS as a road favorite.
  • Unsurprisingly, the under has cashed in four straight Yankees games.
  • Baltimore is 5-3 ATS as a home underdog.
  • The under has also cashed in five straight Baltimore games.

Yankees vs Orioles Injury Reports

New York Yankees

  • Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.
  • Jose Caballero, SS - Questionable.
  • Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.
  • Jasson Dominguez, OF - Out.

Baltimore Orioles

  • Trevor Rogers, SP - Out.
  • Dean Kremer, SP - Out.
  • Ryan Helsley, RP - Out.
  • Felix Bautista, RP - Out.
  • Jackson Holliday, 2B - Out.
  • Jordan Westburg, 2B - Out.
  • Samuel Basallo, DH - Questionable.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction and Pick

New York's money line is the most appealing selection on the board, by far. Warren has been downright excellent as a starter, and he should be able to earn a victory with minimal run support, especially against the slumping Orioles. The under is also worth a look.

Baltimore OriolesNew York Yankees
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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