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Knicks Open As Heavy Favorite To Represent East In NBA Finals

As they await the winner of the second-round series between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks are sitting pretty in terms of their hopes to win…

Matt Dolloff
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 10: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts after a basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

As they await the winner of the second-round series between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks are sitting pretty in terms of their hopes to win the Eastern Conference and make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Entering Tuesday, the Knicks are a -175 favorite at the DraftKings Sportsbook to represent the East in the finals. The Pistons have the second-best odds at +290, while the Cavs sit in a distant third at +500.

The Knicks stormed through the first two rounds of the playoffs with minimal resistance. Since going down 2-1 in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, they've won seven in a row by an average margin of 27.9 points.

Despite their overwhelming recent success, the Knicks' first win against the Pistons this season will be their first. They went 0-3 against the conference's top seed in the regular season, and the Pistons would hold home-court advantage in that series.

That said, the NBA Playoffs are a different animal and the current iteration of the Knicks has a significant advantage over the ascending Pistons in terms of experience. It'll be interesting to see if the line shifts between Tuesday and the start of the next round, but the Knicks are likely to remain the favorite before it starts, and they should be.

NBA PlayoffsNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
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