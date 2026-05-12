Knicks Open As Heavy Favorite To Represent East In NBA Finals

As they await the winner of the second-round series between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks are sitting pretty in terms of their hopes to win the Eastern Conference and make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Entering Tuesday, the Knicks are a -175 favorite at the DraftKings Sportsbook to represent the East in the finals. The Pistons have the second-best odds at +290, while the Cavs sit in a distant third at +500.

The Knicks stormed through the first two rounds of the playoffs with minimal resistance. Since going down 2-1 in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, they've won seven in a row by an average margin of 27.9 points.

Despite their overwhelming recent success, the Knicks' first win against the Pistons this season will be their first. They went 0-3 against the conference's top seed in the regular season, and the Pistons would hold home-court advantage in that series.