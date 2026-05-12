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Giants To Play In Prime Time To Open 2026 Season

The NFL is turning to arguably its most iconic rivalry to get things started for “Sunday Night Football” season. Ahead of the official announcement of the 2026 NFL schedule, the…

Matt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 04: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on January 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

The NFL is turning to arguably its most iconic rivalry to get things started for
"Sunday Night Football" season.

Ahead of the official announcement of the 2026 NFL schedule, the New York Giants announced that they will take on the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, in a home Sunday night contest at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants and Cowboys split their season series in 2025. The Cowboys won a Week 2 thriller in overtime by a 40-37 final, with a game-winning field goal kick by Brandon Aubrey. New York won the season finale in Week 18, 34-17.

The full schedule for the Giants will be officially released Thursday night as part of the league's release special.

New Giants head coach John Harbaugh will make his debut for the club, which is looking to improve in matchups against the Cowboys after going 1-9 in their last 10 games against them. The G-Men overhauled their offensive roster and made a number of changes on defense and special teams as well, most notably trading defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals for the 10th overall pick in the draft. They used that selection on former Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.

The Giants and Cowboys might both be coming off lackluster seasons, but they remain one of the biggest rivalries in the league and a significant ratings draw. Harbaugh's debut and the way he and quarterback Jaxson Dart look in their first game together will also be of interest across the league.

Dallas CowboysNew York Giants
Matt DolloffWriter
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