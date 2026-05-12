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Former Nets Center Jason Collins Dies At 47

Former NBA center Jason Collins, who played eight of his 13 seasons with the Nets organization and made history as the league’s first active openly gay player, died Tuesday. He…

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Jason Collins looks on in the first half during a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center on November 19, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Former NBA center Jason Collins, who played eight of his 13 seasons with the Nets organization and made history as the league's first active openly gay player, died Tuesday. He was 47 years old.

Collins died following a battle with Stage 4 glioblastoma, a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer, his family confirmed in a statement.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” the statement read (via the New York Post). “Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

Collins was best known in his NBA career for his time with the Nets, when he played his first seven seasons with the team back when they were still in New Jersey. He also played for the Hawks, Celtics, Grizzlies, and Timberwolves, before returning to the Nets after their move to Brooklyn for his final season in 2013-14.

During the prior season, Collins came out as gay in an article he wrote for Sports Illustrated, making him the first active openly gay player in league history. Six years earlier, former player John Amaechie had come out publicly, after the end of his playing career.

Collins' courage to be his true self as a public figure in an environment like professional sports will ensure that his legacy will live on.

Brooklyn NetsJason Collins
Matt DolloffWriter
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