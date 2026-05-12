Detroit Tigers vs New York Mets: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Tigers will look to make it two wins in a row as they start a three-game series with the New York Mets. First pitch is Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. EST.

The Tigers are 19-22 and tied for third in the AL Central Division. They are on game number four of a six-game road trip and just ended a five-game losing streak. Detroit just lost two out of three against the Kansas City Royals and won the finale 6-3. The Tigers led 3-0 early, gave up the lead, but then regained the three-run lead in the late innings. Most of the starting lineup picked up a hit and the team finished with nine for the game. Matt Vierling led the way on offense with two RBI's and he reached base twice.

The Mets are 15-25 and last in the NL East Division. They have the worst record in the National League and in the majors. New York just finished up a nine-game road trip and went 5-4. The first half of the trip went well, but the team lost three of the last four games, and the offense struggled in all of those defeats. The Mets just lost two out of three to the Arizona Diamondbacks and the last game was a 5-1 defeat. New York scored their only run in the sixth, picked up four hits, and committed three errors. The bottom of the order did all the work on offense and the team picked up a few walks.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-161)

Mets -1.5 (+143)

Money line

Tigers +127

Mets -141

Total

OVER 8 (-100)

UNDER 8 (-112)

Note: The above data was collected on May 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Mets Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Detroit's last 12 games.

Detroit is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

Detroit is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games against the NY Mets.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of the NY Mets' last nine games.

NY Mets are 1-5 SU in their last six games at home.

NY Mets are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Detroit.

Tigers vs Mets Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter, RF - 10-day il

Trey Sweeney, SS - 60-day il

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day il

Javier Baez, SS - 10-day il

New York Mets

Jorge Polanco, 1B - 10-day il

Luis Robert Jr. CF - 10-day il

Jared Young, 1B - 10-day il

Ronny Mauricio, SS - 10-day il

Francisco Lindor, SS - 10-day il

Tigers vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Detroit is tied for 15th in runs, 13th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 12th in ERA. Riley Greene leads the team in batting average. The Tigers are 7-16 on the road and 4-6 in their last 10 games.

On the mound for the Tigers is Jack Flaherty, who is (0-3), with a 5.56 ERA. He has one quality start and in five of his outings, Flaherty gave up two earned runs or fewer.

New York is tied for 29th in runs, 29th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 10th in ERA. Bo Bichette leads the team in RBIs. The Mets are 6-12 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games.

On the mound for the Mets is Freddy Peralta, who is (2-3), with a 3.12 ERA. He has two quality starts and really gives his team a chance to win in every outing this season. In half of his starts, Peralta gave up one earned run or fewer.

Best Bet: Under