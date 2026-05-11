The Era of ‘Lundsanity’: 5 Must-Know Facts About Henrik Lundqvist

Jeremy Lin of the New York Knicks started a sensation called “Linsanity” in 2012, but he had competition on the hockey rink. Former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was stopping so many pucks in his prime years that “Lundsanity” became an alternate rallying cry for sports fans in the Big Apple.

What kind of an NHL goaltender can compete with a sizzling Knicks team in TV ratings? It's the netminder who's still considered the Rangers' best in the modern era.

Early Life and Swedish Roots

Lundqvist was born on March 2, 1982, in Åre, Sweden, a small town better known for skiing than ice hockey. Growing up alongside his identical twin brother, Joel, Lundqvist developed a competitive spirit. Each brother pursued the sport seriously, joining Frölunda Hockey Club in Gothenburg as a teenager.

Lundqvist's early years in the Swedish Hockey League were a critical opportunity to refine his skills against seasoned pros before making the leap to North America and the NHL.

NHL teams preferred to draft North American talent in the 1990s. When Lundqvist's name came up as a Y2K draft prospect, the entire NHL seemed to be skeptical. But a New York brand took a chance on Lundqvist. The rest is history, as the goaltender turned into one of the great backstops in Rangers history.

An Immediate Impact in the NHL

Lundqvist was selected 205th overall in the 2000 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers, a position that hardly predicted his future stardom. When he answered the call to play for New York in 2005, few analysts thought Lundqvist would shine in his rookie season across the pond. Soon, though, the Rangers' problems between the pipes led coach Herb Brooks to give Lundqvist a starting role.

Taking the job from former Rangers netminder Kevin Weekes, Lundqvist manufactured a glorious rookie season of 30 victories, an NHL All-Rookie Team selection, and a nomination for the Vezina Trophy. His agility, reflexes, and composure under pressure earned Lundqvist the nickname “King Henrik.” Lundqvist also finished third in the 2005-06 vote for NHL Rookie of the Year.

A Record-Breaking Career With the Rangers

Lundqvist was outstanding as the Rangers' goaltender. The Swedish star was also remarkably loyal to the franchise, playing all 15 of his NHL seasons in New York. Lundqvist recorded at least 30 wins in his first seven seasons, and 20 wins in each of his first 13 seasons, while becoming the winningest goaltender in franchise history. Known for his superb positioning, technique, and mental toughness, Lundqvist transcended his obvious physical gifts by thriving in pressure situations, often keeping the Rangers competitive even when the team in front of him struggled.

The 2011-12 season was undeniably Lundqvist's finest campaign. Fans screamed “Lundsanity!” as Lundqvist went 39-18-5, posted an unreal 1.97 goals against average (GAA), and completed the regular season with a .930 save percentage before improving that mark to .931 in the Stanley Cup postseason. Lundqvist lifted the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best backstop.

The Rangers won two playoff rounds before falling in six games to New Jersey in the Eastern Conference Final.

Success With Team Sweden

Lundqvist enjoyed significant success on the international stage. Representing Team Sweden, he was a key figure in a plethora of tournaments, most notably a showdown at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. There, he backstopped Tre Kronor to the gold medals, setting a Men's Ice Hockey record for the most consecutive minutes (172 minutes and 34 seconds) without surrendering a goal. Lundqvist also earned silver at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Lundqvist's Life and Legacy Beyond Hockey

Lundqvist's influence extends beyond statistics and accolades. The netminder is known as a role model off the ice. His dedication to fitness, preparation, and teamwork made him a respected figure in the locker room. In public life, he gained attention for his impeccable fashion sense and charitable efforts, including the Henrik Lundqvist Foundation that focuses on health and education initiatives for children and families.