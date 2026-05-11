New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Odds, Spread, and Total

Searching for answers after a frustrating weekend, the Yankees head south to Baltimore on Monday night, aiming to reignite their offense against the Orioles. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. EST at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with the matchup airing on MLB.TV and YES.

New York (26-15) was swept by the Brewers over the weekend, managing just six runs across 28 innings in Milwaukee and falling out of first place in the division. Despite the team's recent drought, Aaron Judge continues to lead the club with 16 home runs and 30 RBIs. The Yankees are still navigating several injuries, with sluggers Jasson Dominguez and Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list, and breakout first baseman Ben Rice currently day-to-day.

Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.03 ERA) gets the start after earning a victory against Baltimore earlier in the month, holding the Orioles to one run on three hits over five frames. The left-hander has tossed at least five innings in five straight starts.

Baltimore (18-23) hopes to avoid a repeat of early May's four-game sweep in the Bronx, where they were outscored 39-10. While Baltimore edged out a 2-1 victory over the Athletics on Sunday to snap a losing skid, the team has lost 12 of its last 15 games.

The Orioles hand the ball to Brandon Young (3-1, 4.35 ERA), who won his last outing against Miami and will be facing the Yankees for the first time in his career.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (-102)

Orioles +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Yankees -157

Orioles +147

Total

Over 8.5 (-114)

Under 8.5 (+103)

Note: The above data was collected on April 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The total has gone under in four of the last five games for both teams.

The Orioles are 0-9 when facing a left-handed starting pitcher.

The Yankees are winless against the spread in their last three games on the road.

The Orioles are 9-12 against the spread at home.

The Yankees have won nine straight against the Orioles.

The over has hit in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Yankees vs Orioles Injury Reports

Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton, DH — 10-day IL (calf).

Gerrit Cole, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Jasson Dominguez, LF — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Angel Chivilli, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Clarke Schmidt, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Orioles

Trevor Rogers, SP — 15-day IL (illness).

Jackson Holliday, 2B — 10-day IL (hand).

Jordan Westburg, 3B — 60-day IL (elbow).

Heston Kjerstad, LF — 10-day IL (hamstring).

Cade Povich, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Dean Kremer, SP — 15-day IL (quadriceps).

Colin Selby, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

"While the Yankees may have been swept by the Brewers, their starting pitching has been great; it was their bullpen that let them down late in the game. Still, the Yankees have the second-best bullpen ERA in all of the majors, sitting at a 3.25 ERA compared to the Orioles' 4.39 ERA. At the end of the day, I trust Weathers and this Yankees offense more than I do the Orioles, which is why I'm backing the Yankees as my best bet of the day." — Jason Fragomeni, Pickswise

Best Bet: Yankees