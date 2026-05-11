Devils Hire New Assistant GM

The New Jersey Devils are adding an intriguing young executive to their front office.

As the team officially announced on Monday, they are hiring Braden Birch to be their assistant general manager under new GM Sunny Mehta. Birch is following Mehta to New Jersey from the Florida Panthers organization, where they worked in critical roles under GM Bill Zito. Mehta was the Panthers assistant GM and head of analytics, while Birch was their director of hockey operations and salary cap management.

It's easy to see why Mehta and Birch were a coveted duo to get promotions and lead another team's front office, as they and Zito presided over the Panthers' rise to the top of the league. Florida won consecutive Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025 under their guidance. Birch particularly worked some magic last season to make the cap work with Brad Marchand's new extension, while keeping the team's championship core intact.