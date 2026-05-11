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Devils Hire New Assistant GM

The New Jersey Devils are adding an intriguing young executive to their front office. As the team officially announced on Monday, they are hiring Braden Birch to be their assistant…

Matt Dolloff
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 07: The New Jersey Devils leave the ice following a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center on April 07, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. The Flyers defeated the Devils 5-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils are adding an intriguing young executive to their front office.

As the team officially announced on Monday, they are hiring Braden Birch to be their assistant general manager under new GM Sunny Mehta. Birch is following Mehta to New Jersey from the Florida Panthers organization, where they worked in critical roles under GM Bill Zito. Mehta was the Panthers assistant GM and head of analytics, while Birch was their director of hockey operations and salary cap management.

It's easy to see why Mehta and Birch were a coveted duo to get promotions and lead another team's front office, as they and Zito presided over the Panthers' rise to the top of the league. Florida won consecutive Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025 under their guidance. Birch particularly worked some magic last season to make the cap work with Brad Marchand's new extension, while keeping the team's championship core intact.

The Devils are coming off a 42-37-3 season, which was good for only seventh in the Metropolitan Division. It will be one of the league's most intriguing front-office storylines going forward to see whether Mehta and Birch can replicate the Panthers model to restore the Devils to the level of sustained success they enjoyed in the '90s and early 2000s.

Braden Birchnew jersey devils
Matt DolloffWriter
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