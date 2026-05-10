New York City FC vs Columbus Crew: Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City FC and Inter Miami are having a contest of MLS playoff hangovers. Which beast will prove to be the sleepiest? NYCFC will try to wake up an offense that was shut out last weekend when the 3-3-5 Pigeons play host to another team with a 3-3-5 record, the Columbus Crew, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. EST.

How did NYCFC not take inspiration from its 3-1 derby win over Red Bull last Wednesday? Who knows, but New York was certainly not inspired in last Sunday's scoreless loss to visiting DC United, in which DC's 2-0 win came via a Louis Munteanu brace. NYCFC is winless in its last seven MLS tilts.

Nicolas Fernandez's forward line could try to pretend Sunday's game is a tournament match, except he has another yellow-card booking to worry about. Bettors soured on the Pigeons' chance to win this weekend, refusing to pay 1-to-1 prices for the home team in a fixture with lukewarm Over/Under speculation.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Betting Trends

NYCFC is winless in its previous seven league appearances.

Columbus has won four of its last six games across competitions.

Away teams covered ATS in five of the last seven meetings.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Alonso Martinez remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Defender Max Murray is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Drew Baiera is out with a leg injury.

Forward Kevin O' Toole is out with a leg injury.

Columbus Crew

Striker Wessam Abou Ali is out for the year with a knee injury.

Striker Jamal Thiare is out with a lower-leg injury.

Midfielder Andre Gomes is questionable with a leg injury.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks

The irony of the visiting team's nickname is that Columbus doesn't have a full “Crew” at this moment. It's got a partial one. Columbus is racked by injuries at the spearhead of its formation, leaving Diego Rossi to lead desperate attacks more often than his well-rounded game calls for.

Jamal Thiare is the latest striker to limp out of the lineup, although the veteran forward's slowed gait was already evident in a meek run of nine games with no points. The impact of starter Wessam Abou Ali's season-ending injury was felt quickly when the Crew couldn't build on a 1-0 lead in New England, eventually losing to the Revolution in April 18's 2-1 result. Ali was “replaced by Taha Habroune” after collapsing with an ACL tear in the Crew's previous league draw against Orlando, as reported by NBC4 Columbus. Habroune, a young midfielder, didn't play in Boston.