Red Bull New York vs Chicago Fire: Odds, Spread, and Total

Red Bull New York will try to pick up the pieces of another loss on home grounds when it travels to meet the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field, a fixture set for Saturday afternoon's start time of 2:30 p.m. EST.

It's easy to get confused reading New York's soccer recaps this week. Following a surprise US Open Cup derby in Harrison, the Pigeons and the Red Bulls both lost 0-2 to foes who were so comparably mediocre that they had just eight letters in their names. Red Bull's defeat to FC Dallas was perhaps even drearier for the Big Apple than DC United's 2-0 win over NYCFC, given that Red Bull's inexperienced lineup mustered exactly zero on-target shots in last Saturday's debacle.

If it's just a hangover from the derby, you wouldn't learn it from this week's odds that favor Chicago at steep 1-to-2 lines to win. The balanced gambling action on Over/Under lines of more than three total goals offers a clue that Chicago's attack is expected to dominate the match on Saturday.

Red Bull New York vs Chicago Fire Betting Trends

Red Bull has dropped four out of five matches across all competitions.

The Fire's last three MLS dates have totaled 16 combined goals.

Chicago has lost in two consecutive appearances at home.

Red Bull New York vs Chicago Fire Injury Reports

Red Bull New York

Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Defender Justin Che is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Chicago Fire

Defender Leonardo Barroso is out with a lower-body injury.

Midfielder Andre Franco is out with a lower-body injury.

Red Bull New York vs Chicago Fire Predictions and Picks

Are the Chicago Fire really such a pricey favorite at home, or are the Fire's final scores just winning in the eye-candy department? Chicago's form hasn't changed very much from last season, when the Fire were better at sparking over-total-goals results than winning money-line bets. Dodgy defending in the second half led to the Fire being ousted from the US Open Cup via a St. Louis comeback, after which Chicago surrendered a hat trick to visiting Evander in FC Cincinnati's 3-2 rematch triumph from last weekend.

It feels like a crapshoot of a matchup, and yet Las Vegas sees the Fire as the only force at Soldier Field. That makes little sense unless Red Bull is thought to be hitting rock bottom. New York manager Michael Bradley has become almost apologetic in his interviews, confessing to Red Bull communications director Andrew Vazzano that the club is doing “everything we possibly can to have a team … fans can be proud of.” When coaches begin speaking of restoring an organization's pride, you know that it's been wounded.