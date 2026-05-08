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Teams Reportedly Calling Yankees For Potential Anthony Volpe Trade

The New York Yankees’ decision to demote Anthony Volpe to Triple-A has teams calling about his potential availability. According to Holly Baylor of the MLB Network, the Houston Astros are…

Matt Dolloff
Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe continued his rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater on April 17, 2026.
Alexander Lewis/MyCentralJersey/USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees' decision to demote Anthony Volpe to Triple-A has teams calling about his potential availability.

According to Holly Baylor of the MLB Network, the Houston Astros are one of the teams that has contacted the Yankees to explore a possible trade for Volpe. Their reported talks came in the wake of Houston shortstop Carlos Correa suffering a season-ending ankle injury, leaving a massive void in the middle of their infield. Baylor added that while the Yanks aren't "actively shopping Volpe," teams like the Astros consider it a "fluid" situation in light of his recent demotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

That said, Yankees GM Brian Cashman recently told the New York Post that more "options" have emerged at shortstop in the Bronx, which allowed them to keep Volpe in the minors, despite the completion of his rehab assignment. They are sticking with Jose Caballero at shortsop in the majors for the time being.

"It wasn't anything that Anthony Volpe was doing wrong, it was what [Caballero] was doing that led to that decision," Cashman said. "Stay tuned, it's a long year."

Cashman certainly seemed to indicate that Volpe could be the first man up to the major leagues to step in at shortstop if something were to happen to Caballero, or if the latter's performance would tail off. Entering Thursday, Caballero is batting .256 with a .711 OPS and has shown off his speed with 13 stolen bases.

But if Caballero sticks at shortstop, and another team gets desperate enough, perhaps Volpe could become expendable. The 25-year-old former first-round pick is just three years removed from a Gold Glove award and Rookie of the Year votes, so there could be untapped potential, whether he ends up staying in New York or playing elsewhere. And it would be surprising if he spends extended time in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after already having proven himself as a major league-caliber infielder.

Anthony VolpeNew York Yankees
Matt DolloffWriter
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