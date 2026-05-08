Teams Reportedly Calling Yankees For Potential Anthony Volpe Trade

The New York Yankees' decision to demote Anthony Volpe to Triple-A has teams calling about his potential availability.

According to Holly Baylor of the MLB Network, the Houston Astros are one of the teams that has contacted the Yankees to explore a possible trade for Volpe. Their reported talks came in the wake of Houston shortstop Carlos Correa suffering a season-ending ankle injury, leaving a massive void in the middle of their infield. Baylor added that while the Yanks aren't "actively shopping Volpe," teams like the Astros consider it a "fluid" situation in light of his recent demotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

That said, Yankees GM Brian Cashman recently told the New York Post that more "options" have emerged at shortstop in the Bronx, which allowed them to keep Volpe in the minors, despite the completion of his rehab assignment. They are sticking with Jose Caballero at shortsop in the majors for the time being.

"It wasn't anything that Anthony Volpe was doing wrong, it was what [Caballero] was doing that led to that decision," Cashman said. "Stay tuned, it's a long year."

Cashman certainly seemed to indicate that Volpe could be the first man up to the major leagues to step in at shortstop if something were to happen to Caballero, or if the latter's performance would tail off. Entering Thursday, Caballero is batting .256 with a .711 OPS and has shown off his speed with 13 stolen bases.