OG Anunoby Questionable For Game 3 With Hamstring Strain

The Knicks might be down one of their most important players for Game 3. OG Anunoby suffered what is now being called a Hamstring Strain and is day-to-day. He suffered the injury late in the 4th quarter of game 2. OG tried to cut to the basket, but pulled up, grabbing his hamstring. Now his status for game 2 is in serious jeopardy, and the injury could even linger past that.

OG is playing some of the best basketball of his career. In the playoffs, he has taken his game to an even higher level. Through 8 games, he has averaged 21.4 pts per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, while shooting a staggering 53.8% from 3. That is just on the offensive side, but his defensive play has arguably been even more important to the Knicks' playoff success so far.

Luckily for the Knicks, they are up 2-0 on the Sixers. That cushion could make the Knicks more comfortable resting him for tonight's game 3, and maybe even for Sunday's game 4 if they win tonight.

If he does sit, Miles McBride is the obvious candidate to step in and start. McBride has been a key bench contributor for the Knicks, but they are giving up a lot of size, speed, and defensive prowess. Josh Hart would likely take over OG's defensive assignments.

Either way, not having OG is a big hit for the Knicks. But having him healthy for the rest of the run is probably more important than game 3.