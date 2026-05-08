New York Yankees vs Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Spread, and Total

A marquee pitching matchup awaits the Yankees at American Family Field on Friday night as Max Fried takes on hard-throwing Jacob Misiorowski and the Brewers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on MLB.TV and YES.

New York (26-12) had a quick travel turnaround after Thursday's 9-2 rout of the Rangers, their 16th victory in 19 games. Cody Bellinger extended his hitting streak to nine games and is batting .471 with 14 RBIs during that span, but the win came at a cost. Left fielder Jasson Dominguez crashed into the outfield wall on the first play of the game and was carted off the field and will be placed on the injured list with a left AC joint sprain.

Fried (4-1, 2.39 ERA) has been brilliant this season, striking out 43 batters over 52.2 innings while maintaining a stellar 0.89 WHIP. The lefty is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 29 strikeouts in six appearances against the Brewers.

He'll face right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (2-2, 2.84 ERA), who brings the heat — throwing 43 pitches over 100 mph in his last outing — and leads the majors with 13.97 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee (19-16) returns home after a 6-2 victory over St. Louis on Wednesday. The Brewers rank near the bottom of the league in home runs (24) but received a massive boost with the return of Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn. Chourio is a blistering 6-for-9 since returning, while Vaughn belted a three-run homer against the Cardinals.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+135)

Brewers +1.5 (-147)

Moneyline

Yankees -122

Brewers +115

Total

Over 7.5 (+101)

Under 7.5 (+120)

Note: The above data was collected on May 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Yankees are 11-7 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Brewers have won six of their last nine matchups.

The total has gone under in the Yankees' last three away games.

The Brewers are 10-8 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone over in nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams in Milwaukee.

Yankees vs Brewers Injury Reports

Yankees

Ben Rice,1B — Day to day (hand).

Ryan Weathers, SP — Day to day (illness).

Gerrit Cole, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Carlos Rodon, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Giancarlo Stanton, DH — 10-day IL (calf).

Brewers

Garrett Mitchell, CF — Day to day (illness).

Brandon Woodruff, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Angel Zerpa, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Christian Yelich, LF — 10-day IL (groin).

Quinn Priester, SP — 15-day IL (wrist).

Jared Koenig, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Yankees vs Brewers Predictions and Picks

"New York enters this matchup with the stronger overall profile on both sides of the ball. The Yankees hold advantages in runs scored, home runs, ERA, WHIP, and opponent batting average while also carrying a much stronger overall record. Max Fried's numbers have been outstanding, especially the 0.89 WHIP and only one home run allowed all season. Milwaukee has played well at home, but New York's combination of power and pitching makes the Yankees the stronger side." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

Best Bet: Under