New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Spread, and Totals

A couple of soft opponents have allowed the New York Mets to get back on the winning track recently. Manager Carlos Mendoza's club has won four of its last six games, finally amassing some momentum as it prepares to play the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. EST on Friday. The opposite has been true for the D-backs as they continue a six-game homestand. Arizona has not won a series since mid-April, falling to 17-19, good for third in the NL West.

Bright spots have been hard for the Mets to find, but Friday's starter, Nolan McLean, has certainly been one of them. Opposing batters are hitting only .194 against the hard-throwing righty, helping result in an excellent 0.94 WHIP over seven appearances. McLean should feel free to hammer the zone against a somewhat passive Arizona lineup, relying on the excellent movement on his pitches to make life difficult for the Diamondbacks. New York's offensive outlook is less rosy, as a variety of injuries have blunted the effectiveness of the bats. Aside from one 10-run outing, the Mets failed to put up big numbers against the Los Angeles Angels and the Colorado Rockies, lending concern to their ability to produce against a much more competent squad on Friday.

While Arizona's pitching staff is a big step up from the aforementioned teams, it still has its individual weak links. One will take the mound on Friday when Ryne Nelson makes his eighth start of the year. Nelson's first seven outings have not all been terrible, but a couple of awful performances have tanked his ERA to 6.61. In an almost impressive twist, that number gets even worse when Nelson pitches at home, skyrocketing to 14.40. New York could not ask for a better matchup to begin the final series of its road trip.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+1124)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-137)

Money line

Mets -129

Diamondbacks +121

Totals

Over 8.5 (-114)

Under 8.5 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on May 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

Unsurprisingly, the Mets have been terrible ATS, earning a 12-25 record.

The under is 20-14-3 in New York's games.

Arizona is 2-3 ATS in its last five contests.

The under is 3-1-1 in that span.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Injury Reports

New York Mets

Kodai Senga, SP - Out.

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.

Francisco Lindor, SS - Out.

Ronny Mauricio, SS - Out.

Luis Robert Jr., CF - Out.

Jared Young, OF - UTIL.

Mike Tauchman, OF - Out.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Burnes, SP - Out.

Cristian Mena, RP - Out.

Justin Martinez, RP - Out.

AJ Puk, RP - Out.

Carlos Santana, 1B - Out.

Jordan Lawlar, OF - Out.

Pavin Smith, UTIL - Out.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick