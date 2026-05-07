Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Texas Rangers will look to win the rubber match of their three-game series with the New York Yankees. First pitch is Thursday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. EST.

The Rangers are 17-19 and tied for second in the AL West Division. They just won Game 2, 6-1, and picked up eight hits. Texas scored all of their runs in the first few innings and the top of the lineup drove in all of the runs, with three players each getting two RBI's. Corey Seager led the way on offense with two RBIs and two hits, including a solo home run to open the scoring in the first inning. Nathan Eovaldi pitched eight innings, giving up one earned run, three hits, and striking out eight.

The Yankees are 25-12 and first in the AL East Division. They have the best record in the American League and tied with the Chicago Cubs for the second-best record in the majors. The loss in Game 2 ended a five-game winning streak. New York's lone run game came from an Aaron Judge solo home run. Most Yankees hitters struck out one time. The team usually bounces back right away on offense after a poor effort and during the winning streak, they scored a minimum of seven runs.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-165)

Yankees -1.5 (+147)

Money line

Rangers +133

Yankees -143

Total

OVER 8.5 (-103)

UNDER 8.5 (-112)

Note: The above data was collected on May 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Texas's last 10 games.

Texas is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.

Texas is 2-4 SU in its last six games against the NY Yankees.

The total has gone OVER in five of the NY Yankees' last six games.

NY Yankees are 5-1 SU in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the NY Yankees' last seven games against Texas.

Rangers vs Yankees Injury Reports

Texas Rangers

Josh Smith, 2B - 10-day il

Wyatt Langford, LF - 10-day il

Cody Freeman, 3B - 10-day il

New York Yankees

Ben Rice, 1B - Day-to-day

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 10-day il

Rangers vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Texas is 28th in runs, 20th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are seventh in ERA. Josh Jung leads the team in batting average. The Rangers are 10-11 on the road and 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are looking to even the season series at three games apiece.

On the mound for the Rangers is MacKenzie Gore, who is (2-2), with a 4.67 ERA. He has one quality start and one shutout. Gore usually pitches five innings, giving up two to three earned runs.

New York is tied for second in runs, 15th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are first in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in home runs and RBIs. The Yankees are 13-6 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. New York will look to finish their seven-game homestand with a 6-1 record.

On the mound for the Yankees is Paul Blackburn, who is (1-1), with a 3.21 ERA. This is a bullpen game for the Yankees and he will pitch one to two innings. In most of the outings, Blackburn usually gives up zero runs, but he did give up one earned run in a few of the opener starts.

Best Bet: Yankees Money line