New Jersey-Area NFL Teams Play Big Role In Bringing Girls Flag Football To State

Girls flag football is now an officially sanctioned youth sport in New Jersey, and players in part have a trio of National Football League clubs to thank.

As announced earlier this week, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) voted to sanction girls flag football as an officially recognized sport. This makes New Jersey the 21st state to do so. This came about in large part due to a joint venture between the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles to bring girls flag football to NJSIAA member schools that began back in 2022.

Girls flag football is nationally recognized as the fastest-growing "emerging sport" in the United States, according to the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) as of the end of 2025. The initiative to sanction the sport across all 50 states is supported by all 32 NFL teams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"This is a landmark moment for both the game of football and the state of New Jersey," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in an official statement (via NFL.com). "From the earliest days supporting girls flag football, we believed in the sport's ability to grow and create meaningful opportunities for young female athletes. What started as an ambitious goal to get the sport sanctioned in Pennsylvania has evolved into an ongoing pursuit to expand the sport beyond state lines.

"We are thankful for the NJSIAA's decision to sanction girls flag football and look forward to seeing it continue to thrive and inspire communities throughout New Jersey."