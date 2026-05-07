Giants Add Veteran Defensive Tackle Depth With DJ Reader Signing

The New York Giants are shoring up their defensive tackle depth in the wake of their blockbuster Dexter Lawrence trade.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported Tuesday that the Giants are signing veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader. The team later confirmed the signing on Wednesday.

Reader, 31, most recently played the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions, starting all 17 games in the 2025 season. He totaled 28 tackles and four quarterback hits without recording a sack, taking the field for 53% of defensive snaps.

A dependable space-eater in the defensive interior, Reader stands at 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds and primarily lines up as a nose tackle, often as a 1-technique shaded to the left or right. His value lies in controlling gaps against the run, and while he won't rack up pass-rushing stats, he could push the pocket back or open up space for his teammates.

The Giants created a major void at defensive tackle after trading Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which they used to select offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa out of the University of Miami.

In free agency, the G-Men also signed veteran Shelby Harris to man the defensive line, but he's more of a 3-technique to play next to Reader and line up against guards.