Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Texas Rangers will face the New York Yankees for the fifth time in the last 10 days at 7:05 p.m. EST on Wednesday. New York won the first series, and a go-ahead sixth-inning blast from second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. helped them capture the first of this three-game set on Tuesday. The winning streak is up to five games, helping to secure an American League-best 25-11 record. Texas can only watch with envy after losing six of its last eight contests to drop to 16-19.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker has to be dissatisfied with his club's offensive performance. Aside from third baseman Josh Jung and right fielder Brandon Nimmo, the lineup has been painfully bad, ranking in the bottom 10 in baseball in batting average, OBP, and slugging percentage. Shortstop Corey Seager has been the poster boy for the team's slump, hitting .154 over his last seven games, a span in which Texas has scored more than four runs once. The pitching staff will have to do an excellent job to keep the Rangers close on Wednesday, putting pressure on starter Nathan Eovaldi to perform against one of the most dangerous lineups in the majors.

As their record indicates, the Yankees have been firing on all cylinders. Even without starters Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, their rotation has put up an astounding 3.95 combined ERA, helped greatly by Wednesday's starter, Will Warren's 2.39 mark. The offense has scored seven or more runs in every game of the ongoing win streak, led by the scorching hot Aaron Judge and his 14 homers. It is rare to see a team in such a good groove this early in the season, but New York has pulled it off and should be able to continue to do so at home against a struggling Rangers squad.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-117)

Yankees -1.5 (+107)

Money line

Rangers +176

Yankees -192

Totals

Over 8.5 (-114)

Under 8.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on May 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Yankees Betting Trends

Unsurprisingly, Texas is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in that span.

Conversely, the Yankees are 7-3 ATS in their last 10, bringing them to 22-14 on the season.

The over is 7-3 in New York's last 10 contests.

Rangers vs Yankees Injury Reports

Texas Rangers

Robert Garcia, RP - Out.

Chris Martin, RP - Out.

Josh Smith, 2B - Out.

Wyatt Langford, LF - Out.

Cody Freeman, UTIL - Out.

Brandon Nimmo, RF - Questionable.

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Ben Rice, 1B - Questionable.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Rangers vs Yankees Prediction and Pick