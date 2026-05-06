New York Mets vs Colorado Rockies Odds, Spread, and Totals

After a snowstorm delayed Tuesday night's game, the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies will meet for the second of three games at 9:20 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The Mets have only won three games in a row once this season, making this opportunity to do so an important one for team morale. Morale is not much better in Colorado after five straight defeats. Another loss would tie Colorado's longest losing streak of the year, pushing the Rockies toward the all-too-familiar NL West cellar.

New York's injury report has largely been overshadowed by its horrendous performance in the loss column. However, playing without first baseman Jorge Polanco, shortstop Francisco Lindor, and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. would do a number on any team, as all three players hit at the top of manager Carlos Mendoza's lineup when healthy. Even left fielder Juan Soto's .301 batting average and .407 OBP have not been able to compensate for New York's missing firepower, putting immense pressure on the pitching staff. Starter Freddy Peralta is on the hook for this contest in the most hitter-friendly ballpark in all of baseball.

Opposing Peralta is Rockies hurler Jose Quintana. Quintana is still pitching effectively in his 15th career season in the majors, posting a 4.07 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP in his five starts this season. The lefties' start against the Mets on April 26th helped improve those numbers after Quintana held New York to a single run over 5 1/3 innings of work. Providing even more reason for optimism for the Rockies is the fact that the visitors do not play well against left-handed pitching. The Mets' lineup experiences a drop in batting average, OBP, and slugging percentage against southpaws, opening the door for another solid start from Quintana on Wednesday.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (-104)

Rockies +1.5 (-110)

Money line

Mets -165

Rockies +141

Totals

Over 9.5 (-110)

Under 9.5 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on May 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

New York is one of the worst teams in baseball ATS, going 11-24.

The under has been far more reliable in Mets games, going 19-13-3.

Colorado is 9-8 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 4-1 in Colorado's last five games.

Mets vs Rockies Injury Reports

New York Mets

Kodai Senga, SP - Out.

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.

Francisco Lindor, SS - Out.

Ronny Mauricio, SS - Out.

Luis Robert Jr., CF - Out.

Jared Young, UTIL - Out.

Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner, SP - Out.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction and Pick