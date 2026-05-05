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Yankees Send Anthony Volpe To Triple-A

Amid a strong performance by fill-in shortstop Jose Caballero, Volpe is getting time to sharpen up in the minors.

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hits a single during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are giving Anthony Volpe time to sharpen up in the minors before bringing him back to the Bronx.

Shortly after Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported it, the Yankees confirmed that after Sunday's win over the Baltimore Orioles, they activated Volpe from the Injured List before optioning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The shortstop had yet to play in a game in the 2026 season, as he recovered from last October's surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Volpe, 25, had been durable and somewhat productive for the Yankees over his first three major league seasons. He averaged 157.3 games, to go with per-season averages of 17.3 home runs, 64.0 RBIs, and 23.3 stolen bases, while posting a .662 OPS. He's struggled at the plate with strikeouts (473 in 472 games), but has played strong defense at shortstop, which netted him a Gold Glove award in his rookie year in 2023.

The Yankees have been happy with Jose Caballero at that spot in the lineup. He leads the American League with 13 stolen bases, and he's batting .261 with four home runs and 13 RBIs, with a .724 OPS in 119 at-bats. Caballero, 29, is something of a journeyman in the major leagues, having also spent time with the Mariners and Rays. So, it doesn't feel likely that he'd hold down the shortstop spot for a full season.

But for now, while Caballero's playing well, the Yankees can buy time with Volpe to make sure he's all tuned up and ready to go when they decide to bring him back up to the majors. The former first-round pick has already shown he can be a solid starting shortstop at the highest level, so it should only be a matter of time before Volpe is back in pinstripes.

Anthony VolpeNew York Yankees
Matt DolloffWriter
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