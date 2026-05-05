Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

Following New York’s offensive onslaught over the weekend, an intriguing pitching rematch takes center stage at Yankee Stadium as Texas arrives to open a three-game series. First pitch is set…

Laura Bernheim
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after his two-run home run against Shane Baz #34 of the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of the game at Yankee Stadium on May 04, 2026 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Following New York's offensive onslaught over the weekend, an intriguing pitching rematch takes center stage at Yankee Stadium as Texas arrives to open a three-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. EST, with the game airing on MLB.TV and YES.

The Yankees (24-11) are playing some of the best baseball in the majors, having won 14 of their last 16 games. New York dismantled the Baltimore Orioles during a four-game sweep, outscoring them 39-10. Aaron Judge enters Tuesday's game on a tear, crushing 11 of his 14 home runs over his last 21 games. Ben Rice, who sat out Monday's 12-1 victory with an injured finger, leads the club with a .343 average and 1.214 OPS. 

Elmer Rodriguez (0-1, 4.50 ERA) takes the mound, making his second career start. The right-hander will face the same team that handed him a loss last Wednesday, where he allowed two runs over four innings against Texas.

The Rangers (16-18) arrive in New York after dropping two of three games in Detroit. The Rangers have lost nine of their last 14, heavily plagued by a lineup that ranks last in the AL in runs scored (127). While Josh Jung brings a 12-game hitting streak into Tuesday's contest, star shortstop Corey Seager has slumped, going just 4-for-27 over his last seven games.

The Rangers will lean on veteran ace Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.01 ERA), who has struck out 40 batters through his first 31.1 innings and carries a  0.96 WHIP. The right-hander allowed just one run over six innings in a hard-luck loss with zero run support.

Spread

  • Rangers +1.5 (-182)
  • Yankees -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

  • Rangers +114
  • Yankees -120

Total

  • Over 8.5 (-107)
  • Under 8.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on May 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The total has gone under in seven of the Rangers' last eight games.
  • The over has hit in four of the Yankees' past five matchups.
  • The Rangers are 4-6 against the spread in the past 10 games, including 0-3 on the road.
  • The Yankees are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 4-0 at home.
  • The under has hit in five straight meetings between these teams.
  • The Yankees have won six of the last nine matchups against the Rangers.

Rangers vs Yankees Injury Reports

Rangers

  • Wyatt Langford, LF — 10-day IL (forearm).
  • Chris Martin, RP — 15-day IL (biceps).
  • Carter Baumler, RP — 15-day IL (intercostal).
  • Cody Bradford, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).
  • Robert Garcia, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).
  • Luis Curvelo, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).
  • Cody Freeman, 3B — 10-day IL (back).

Yankees

  • Ben Rice, 1B — Day to day (hand).
  • Gerrit Cole, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).
  • Carlos Rodon, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).
  • Giancarlo Stanton, DH — 10-day IL (calf).
  • Angel Chivilli, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Rangers vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"While Texas faces legitimate challenges scoring runs, elite pitching creates its own value proposition. deGrom's arsenal gives Texas the best single-game weapon on the field, and in baseball, that often trumps broader team advantages over nine innings. The market is overvaluing recent results and home-field advantage while underpricing the magnitude of the starting pitching gap ....The Yankees' offensive surge is real, but Rodriguez's vulnerabilities suggest this could turn into a higher-scoring affair that favors the team with better pitching depth." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm

Best Bet: Under

DeGrom has been sensational this season and proved last week that he can navigate this explosive Yankees lineup. On the other side, the Rangers' offense is completely dormant, hitting .235 as a team and ranking last in the AL in runs scored. Although Rodriguez is still fairly unproven, he managed to hold this same Texas lineup to just two runs over four innings in his major league debut last week. Expect a tight, low-scoring affair.

New York YankeesTexas Rangers
Laura BernheimWriter
Related Stories
DENVER, CO - MAY 04: Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets hits a two RBI single in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 4, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
MLBNew York Mets vs Colorado Rockies Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Ryan McMahon #19 and David Bednar #53 of the New York Yankees celebrate their 11-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
MLBBaltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Long time New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling speaks to the media prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
MLBLegendary Yankees Broadcaster John Sterling Dies At 87Matt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect