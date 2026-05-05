Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

Following New York's offensive onslaught over the weekend, an intriguing pitching rematch takes center stage at Yankee Stadium as Texas arrives to open a three-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. EST, with the game airing on MLB.TV and YES.

The Yankees (24-11) are playing some of the best baseball in the majors, having won 14 of their last 16 games. New York dismantled the Baltimore Orioles during a four-game sweep, outscoring them 39-10. Aaron Judge enters Tuesday's game on a tear, crushing 11 of his 14 home runs over his last 21 games. Ben Rice, who sat out Monday's 12-1 victory with an injured finger, leads the club with a .343 average and 1.214 OPS.

Elmer Rodriguez (0-1, 4.50 ERA) takes the mound, making his second career start. The right-hander will face the same team that handed him a loss last Wednesday, where he allowed two runs over four innings against Texas.

The Rangers (16-18) arrive in New York after dropping two of three games in Detroit. The Rangers have lost nine of their last 14, heavily plagued by a lineup that ranks last in the AL in runs scored (127). While Josh Jung brings a 12-game hitting streak into Tuesday's contest, star shortstop Corey Seager has slumped, going just 4-for-27 over his last seven games.

The Rangers will lean on veteran ace Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.01 ERA), who has struck out 40 batters through his first 31.1 innings and carries a 0.96 WHIP. The right-hander allowed just one run over six innings in a hard-luck loss with zero run support.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-182)

Yankees -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Rangers +114

Yankees -120

Total

Over 8.5 (-107)

Under 8.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on May 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone under in seven of the Rangers' last eight games.

The over has hit in four of the Yankees' past five matchups.

The Rangers are 4-6 against the spread in the past 10 games, including 0-3 on the road.

The Yankees are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 4-0 at home.

The under has hit in five straight meetings between these teams.

The Yankees have won six of the last nine matchups against the Rangers.

Rangers vs Yankees Injury Reports

Rangers

Wyatt Langford, LF — 10-day IL (forearm).

Chris Martin, RP — 15-day IL (biceps).

Carter Baumler, RP — 15-day IL (intercostal).

Cody Bradford, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Robert Garcia, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Luis Curvelo, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Cody Freeman, 3B — 10-day IL (back).

Yankees

Ben Rice, 1B — Day to day (hand).

Gerrit Cole, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Carlos Rodon, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Giancarlo Stanton, DH — 10-day IL (calf).

Angel Chivilli, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Rangers vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"While Texas faces legitimate challenges scoring runs, elite pitching creates its own value proposition. deGrom's arsenal gives Texas the best single-game weapon on the field, and in baseball, that often trumps broader team advantages over nine innings. The market is overvaluing recent results and home-field advantage while underpricing the magnitude of the starting pitching gap ....The Yankees' offensive surge is real, but Rodriguez's vulnerabilities suggest this could turn into a higher-scoring affair that favors the team with better pitching depth." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm

Best Bet: Under