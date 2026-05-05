New York Mets vs Colorado Rockies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets have not won three consecutive games in nearly a month, but they will have the chance to do so against the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Another win would also clinch a second straight series victory for the Mets, something they have yet to accomplish this year. In their way is a scrappy Rockies team that has been far more competitive than expected in 2026, earning a 14-22 record.

A day after manager Carlos Mendoza struggled to decide on a starter, he will be able to turn to staff ace Freddy Peralta. The former Milwaukee Brewer has been as advertised for New York, recently holding the Washington Nationals to a single run over six innings to lower his ERA to 3.52. Surprisingly, Peralta has been significantly more effective when playing on the road. His WHIP drops from 1.32 to 0.91, while the rest of his notable statistics see similar improvements. Coors Field is notoriously tough for any pitcher, but Peralta seems set to pitch well against a Rockies lineup looking for some sort of consistency at the dish.

Colorado's starter does not inspire nearly as much confidence as Peralta does. Michael Lorenzen is off to the worst start of his career, putting up a 6.08 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP through eight 2026 appearances. The righty has been serviceable when pitching on the road, but his ERA and WHIP actually rise to 8.56 and 2.25, respectively, when Lorenzen plays on his home field. The Mets are missing a variety of important offensive players, but it probably will not matter here. New York, and virtually any other team in the majors, should be able to put together a good offensive day against Lorenzen in Coors Field.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (-101)

Rockies +1.5 (-101)

Money line

Mets -153

Rockies +141

Totals

Over 10 (-101)

Under 10 (-112)

Note: The above data was collected on May 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

New York is 2-3 ATS in its last five games.

The under is 4-1 in that span.

Colorado is 0-5 ATS in its last five contests.

Unsurprisingly, the over is 4-1 throughout those games.

Mets vs Rockies Injury Reports

New York Mets

Kodai Senga, SP - Out.

AJ Minter, SP - Out.

Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.

Francisco Lindor, SS - Out.

Ronny Mauricio, SS - Out.

Luis Robert Jr., CF - Out.

Jared Young, UTIL - Out.

Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner, SP - Out.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction and Pick