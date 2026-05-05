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Mets Roster Moves: Mauricio To IL, Brujan Called Up

The Mets’ latest roster moves shuffle around the infield, while their young utility man heads to the shelf with a fracture.

Matt Dolloff
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Ronny Mauricio #0 of the New York Mets hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Luke Hales/Getty Images

The Mets announced their most recent roster moves on Sunday, including an injury update on infielder Ronny Mauricio.

As announced by the team, Mauricio is headed to the 10-day Injured List with a left thumb fracture. They also announced that they've selected the contract of infielder Vidal Brujan from the minors to take his place, and also designated first baseman Eric Wagaman for assignment.

Mauricio posted just a .531 OPS with one home run in 32 plate appearances so far for the Mets in 2026, prior to the injury. He has yet to play more than 61 games in a season for New York. An international free agent signing out of the Dominican Republic, Mauricio has played at various levels of the Mets organization since 2018 as a 17-year-old prospect.

Brujan, 28, has played for five major-league teams in as many seasons from 2021-25. He most recently played in the big leagues for the Atlanta Braves in 2025, and also played for the Orioles and Cubs, playing second base, third base, shortstop, and outfield.

Wagaman, 27, had yet to play for the Mets in 2026, after playing 140 games for the Miami Marlins in 2025. He hit nine home runs with 53 RBIs in 574 plate appearances that year.

Brujan may have bounced around the majors, but he's a proven reserve infielder when needed in a pinch. The Mets will lean on him to fill playing time left by the absence of Mauricio on the roster.

Eric WagamanNew York MetsRonny MauricioVidal Brujan
Matt DolloffWriter
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