Mets Game On Tuesday Postponed, Wednesday Game Moved Back
The Mets will no longer play the Rockies today. The game originally scheduled for 6:40 pm ET tonight will now be played on Thursday at 3:10 pm ET. In addition,…
The Mets will no longer play the Rockies today. The game originally scheduled for 6:40 pm ET tonight will now be played on Thursday at 3:10 pm ET. In addition, Wednesday's game has been moved back from 3:30 pm ET to 9:30 pm ET.
The weather forecast in Denver calls for inclement weather starting tonight and into Wednesday. The temperature is expected to fall into the 30's, and with rain that eventually turns into 1-3 inches of snow.
It costs them the day off on Thursday, but they are staying out on the West Coast anyway, with a series in Arizona set to start on Friday night.
The Mets are currently 13-22. But they are on a 2-game winning streak, winning the first game vs the Rockies on Monday, and the final game vs the Angels. They had a 12-game losing streak, but since then, they are 6-6.