Mets Game On Tuesday Postponed, Wednesday Game Moved Back

The Mets will no longer play the Rockies today. The game originally scheduled for 6:40 pm ET tonight will now be played on Thursday at 3:10 pm ET. In addition, Wednesday's game has been moved back from 3:30 pm ET to 9:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast in Denver calls for inclement weather starting tonight and into Wednesday. The temperature is expected to fall into the 30's, and with rain that eventually turns into 1-3 inches of snow.

It costs them the day off on Thursday, but they are staying out on the West Coast anyway, with a series in Arizona set to start on Friday night.