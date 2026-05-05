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Mets Game On Tuesday Postponed, Wednesday Game Moved Back

The Mets will no longer play the Rockies today. The game originally scheduled for 6:40 pm ET tonight will now be played on Thursday at 3:10 pm ET. In addition,…

Dylan MacKinnon
DENVER, CO - AUGUST 2: A Colorado Rockies fan stands in the rain during a weather delay in the eighth inning of a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field on August 2, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Mets will no longer play the Rockies today. The game originally scheduled for 6:40 pm ET tonight will now be played on Thursday at 3:10 pm ET. In addition, Wednesday's game has been moved back from 3:30 pm ET to 9:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast in Denver calls for inclement weather starting tonight and into Wednesday. The temperature is expected to fall into the 30's, and with rain that eventually turns into 1-3 inches of snow.

It costs them the day off on Thursday, but they are staying out on the West Coast anyway, with a series in Arizona set to start on Friday night.

The Mets are currently 13-22. But they are on a 2-game winning streak, winning the first game vs the Rockies on Monday, and the final game vs the Angels. They had a 12-game losing streak, but since then, they are 6-6.

New York Mets
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
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