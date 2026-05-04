New York Mets vs Colorado Rockies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will look to win consecutive games for the first time in over a week when they play the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. EST on Monday night. New York's follow-up to an awful April started well, with the Mets finally winning a series against the Los Angeles Angels to begin May. The Rockies, despite exceeding expectations so far, are coming off a sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. A home date with the Mets is a surprisingly good opportunity to get back on track.

Normally, manager Carlos Mendoza would be set to entrust Mets starter David Peterson with this outing. However, Peterson has been so bad this campaign that New York has yet to announce a starter here. A bullpen game is possible, but Peterson making an appearance is not out of the question. Either way, the Mets will probably need a productive play at the plate to score a victory. With first baseman Jorge Polanco, shortstop Francisco Lindor, center fielder Luis Robert Jr., and backup shortstop Ronny Mauricio all on the injured list, hitting might be hard to come by, despite a solid matchup against Rockies starter Tomoyuki Sugano.

Sugano's overall numbers are quite good, but his stats at Coors Field dip to average levels. A 4.02 ERA is not great, but more concerning is the rise in batting average allowed when Sugano pitches at home. That number skyrockets from .175 to .286, and it does not help that the righty has given up a couple of long balls over three starts on his own turf. Luckily for Colorado, the offense also plays much better at home, seeing statistical improvements in nearly every single category. Much like New York, the Rockies will have to lean on their bats to keep them in the game on Monday.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+107)

Rockies +1.5 (-122)

Money line

Mets -137

Rockies +127

Totals

Over 10.5 (-119)

Under 10.5 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on May 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets are 10-24 ATS this season.

The under has cashed in three straight Mets games.

Colorado is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 contests.

The over is 7-3 in that span.

Mets vs Rockies Injury Reports

New York Mets

Kodai Senga, SP - Out.

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.

Francisco Lindor, SS - Out.

Ronny Mauricio, SS - Out.

Luis Robert Jr., CF - Out.

Jared Young, UTIL - Out.

Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner, SP - Out.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction and Pick