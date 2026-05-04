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New York Mets vs Colorado Rockies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will look to win consecutive games for the first time in over a week when they play the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. EST on Monday…

Ezra Bernstein
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 3: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets strikes out in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 3, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The New York Mets will look to win consecutive games for the first time in over a week when they play the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. EST on Monday night. New York's follow-up to an awful April started well, with the Mets finally winning a series against the Los Angeles Angels to begin May. The Rockies, despite exceeding expectations so far, are coming off a sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. A home date with the Mets is a surprisingly good opportunity to get back on track.

Normally, manager Carlos Mendoza would be set to entrust Mets starter David Peterson with this outing. However, Peterson has been so bad this campaign that New York has yet to announce a starter here. A bullpen game is possible, but Peterson making an appearance is not out of the question. Either way, the Mets will probably need a productive play at the plate to score a victory. With first baseman Jorge Polanco, shortstop Francisco Lindor, center fielder Luis Robert Jr., and backup shortstop Ronny Mauricio all on the injured list, hitting might be hard to come by, despite a solid matchup against Rockies starter Tomoyuki Sugano.

Sugano's overall numbers are quite good, but his stats at Coors Field dip to average levels. A 4.02 ERA is not great, but more concerning is the rise in batting average allowed when Sugano pitches at home. That number skyrockets from .175 to .286, and it does not help that the righty has given up a couple of long balls over three starts on his own turf. Luckily for Colorado, the offense also plays much better at home, seeing statistical improvements in nearly every single category. Much like New York, the Rockies will have to lean on their bats to keep them in the game on Monday.

Spread

  • Mets -1.5 (+107)
  • Rockies +1.5 (-122)

Money line

  • Mets -137
  • Rockies +127

Totals

  • Over 10.5 (-119)
  • Under 10.5 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on May 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Mets are 10-24 ATS this season.
  • The under has cashed in three straight Mets games.
  • Colorado is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 contests.
  • The over is 7-3 in that span.

Mets vs Rockies Injury Reports

New York Mets

  • Kodai Senga, SP - Out.
  • AJ Minter, RP - Out.
  • Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.
  • Francisco Lindor, SS - Out.
  • Ronny Mauricio, SS - Out.
  • Luis Robert Jr., CF - Out.
  • Jared Young, UTIL - Out.

Colorado Rockies

  • Ryan Feltner, SP - Out.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction and Pick

While Sugano has shown flashes of solid pitching, his track record at home indicates he might have some trouble dealing with the Mets on Monday. In the same vein, whoever New York throws on the mound will almost certainly struggle, as the bullpen is shorthanded, which might lead to an extended Peterson outing. With all of those factors, plus the most hitter-friendly ballpark in the majors, the over is the best pick on the board. Taking the Rockies to win is also an acceptable move.

Colorado RockiesNew York Mets
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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