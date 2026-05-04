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Legendary Yankees Broadcaster John Sterling Dies At 87

John Sterling, who became the voice of the New York Yankees with his 36 seasons of iconic radio broadcasts, died Monday. He was 87 years old. Sterling famously called 5,060…

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Long time New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling speaks to the media prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

John Sterling, who became the voice of the New York Yankees with his 36 seasons of iconic radio broadcasts, died Monday. He was 87 years old.

Sterling famously called 5,060 consecutive games for the Yankees from 1989-2019, taking four games off that last season before returning and calling games for another six years. He called a total of 5,420 Yankee games, including five World Series championship runs, to cap a 64-year broadcasting career. Sterling decided to call it a career early in the 2024 season, citing growing fatigue over the grueling nature of broadcasting a 162-game baseball season.

Known for his distinctive baritone voice and custom-made home run calls, Sterling also had plenty of opportunities over the years to deliver his signature winning call: "Yankees win -- theee Yankees win!" He most recently coined "All rise!" as a tribute to Yanks superstar Aaron Judge.

Sterling was also the host of the YES Network's "Yankeeography," which is exactly what it sounds like--a sort of A&E "Biography" show, but for Yankees legends--from 2002-2013, and hosted countless other events at Yankee Stadium and others involving the Pinstripes. As far as radio broadcasters go, it'll be hard for anyone to top the career, success, and fame of Sterling in New York.

John SterlingNew York Yankees
Matt DolloffWriter
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