Legendary Yankees Broadcaster John Sterling Dies At 87

John Sterling, who became the voice of the New York Yankees with his 36 seasons of iconic radio broadcasts, died Monday. He was 87 years old.

Sterling famously called 5,060 consecutive games for the Yankees from 1989-2019, taking four games off that last season before returning and calling games for another six years. He called a total of 5,420 Yankee games, including five World Series championship runs, to cap a 64-year broadcasting career. Sterling decided to call it a career early in the 2024 season, citing growing fatigue over the grueling nature of broadcasting a 162-game baseball season.

Known for his distinctive baritone voice and custom-made home run calls, Sterling also had plenty of opportunities over the years to deliver his signature winning call: "Yankees win -- theee Yankees win!" He most recently coined "All rise!" as a tribute to Yanks superstar Aaron Judge.