Knicks Vs Sixers: Series Schedule And Where To Watch

The Sixers and Knicks are set to face off in the playoffs once again. The Knicks took care of the Hawks in 6 games, closing out the series with a historic blowout. Meanwhile, the Sixers shocked the world and came back from down 3-1 to eliminate the Celtics.

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was in 2024. They drew each other in the first round, with the Knicks winning in 6 games. But they were two different teams then. The Knicks didn't have KAT, and Joel Embiid was nursing a major injury, and didn't have Paul George or VJ Edgecombe.

Since then, both teams have improved, with the Knicks making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last year. The Sixers were a disaster last season, and looked like one at times this year. But despite an emergency Appendectomy for Joel Embiid right before the playoffs, the Sixers are healthier than they have ever been in the playoffs.

When are the games, and where can they be watched?

Here Is The Full Schedule For Sixers Vs Knicks

Game 1: Monday, May 4 at 8 p.m: In New York, on NBC and Peacock

Game 2: Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m: In New York, on ESPN

Game 3: Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m: In Philly ON Amazon Prime

Game 4: Sunday, May 10 at 3:30 p.m: In Philly, ON ABC

Game 5: Tuesday, May 12: Time TBD, In New York

Game 6: Thursday, May 14: Time TBD: In Philly

Game 7: Sunday, May 17: Time TBD, In New York