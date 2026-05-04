Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

After a weekend of offensive fireworks, the New York Yankees look to complete a four-game sweep of the struggling Baltimore Orioles on Monday night in the Bronx. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. EST at Yankee Stadium, with the American League East matchup airing on MLB.TV and YES.

New York (23-11) enters as the hottest team in the division, having won 13 of its last 15 games and outscoring Baltimore 27-9. The team leads the majors with 56 home runs behind the historic start of Ben Rice, who's boasting a .343 average and .759 slugging percentage. The first baseman exited Sunday's game with a bruised hand, however, and is listed as day-to-day. If he is unable to play, veteran Paul Goldschmidt is expected to start at first base.

Right-hander Cam Schlittler (4-1, 1.51 ERA) gets the start and has been sensational since joining the rotation, tossing six scoreless innings in his last start against Texas and holding opponents to a meager .168 batting average and 0.74 WHIP on the season.

Baltimore (15-19) arrives having lost four straight and 12 of their last 18, surrendering 38 runs during their current four-game skid. The bullpen has been a liability, conceding eight runs in Sunday's 11-3 loss. The Orioles' lineup, batting a collective .232, hopes to get a boost from the expected return of shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who sat out Sunday's game.

The Orioles will send out Shane Baz (1-2, 4.50 ERA), who earned his first win of the season in his last start against Houston, allowing one run over 5.2 innings. However, the right-hander holds a bloated 6.75 ERA in six career starts against the Yankees.

Spread

Orioles +1.5 (-107)

Yankees -1.5 (+101)

Moneyline

Orioles +178

Yankees -194

Total

Over 8.5 (-102)

Under 8.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on May 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Orioles vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Orioles are 11-5 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Yankees are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 3-0 at home.

The total has gone over in nine of the Orioles' past 10 matchups, including the last four on the road.

The Yankees have won 13 of their last 15 games, including six straight at home.

The Yankees have won eight straight matchups against the Orioles in New York.

The under has hit in 10 of the last 14 meetings between these teams.

Orioles vs Yankees Injury Reports

Orioles

Ryan Helsley, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Jackson Holliday, 2B — 10-day IL (hand).

Trevor Rogers, SP — 15-day IL (illness).

Dean Kremer, SP — 15-day IL (quadriceps).

Yaramil Hiraldo, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees

Ben Rice, 1B — Day to day (hand).

Gerrit Cole, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Carlos Rodon, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Giancarlo Stanton, DH — 10-day IL (calf).

Angel Chivilli, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Orioles vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

"The question here is, will the Yankees do enough damage against Shane Baz to clear this total on their own? Cam Schlittler will neutralize the Orioles' bats, and Baz should be better than he's looked. He throws hard, throws strikes, and unless it's an unmitigated disaster, I like the under." — Jason Wilson, Covers

Best Bet: Yankees