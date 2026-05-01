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Red Bull New York vs FC Dallas: Odds, Spread, and Total

Red Bull New York tries for three points in its first interconference match of 2026 when FC Dallas visits Sports Illustrated Stadium for a Saturday kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST….

Kurt Boyer
HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 29: Dylan Nealis #12 of Red Bull New York controls the ball during the second half against New York City FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on April 29, 2026 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Red Bull New York tries for three points in its first interconference match of 2026 when FC Dallas visits Sports Illustrated Stadium for a Saturday kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Red Bull's young lineup is showing promise in its league matches, but New York can't get victories out of its better performances. For example, the Red Bulls outplayed DC United in segments of a bout played last Wednesday, only to post a 4-4 draw after surrendering a hat trick to the Israeli striker Tai Baribo. Julian Hall is tied for eighth in Major League Soccer with six tallies on the year, but the offense is inconsistent enough to have lost to a clean sheet in a rematch with Cincinnati that followed.

New York is favored to win with a cautious 1-to-1 money line. Goal-total lines are soaring for the contest of Bulls versus Los Toros compared to other MLS betting lines for this weekend. Gamblers seem to believe that if Hall and the Red Bulls can't restrain an average offense this weekend, they'll simply outscore it. 

  • Red Bull New York is winless in its last four league matches.
  • Totals have gone over in six of Red Bull's last seven appearances.
  • FC Dallas is winless in its last four after a three-game unbeaten streak.

Red Bull New York vs FC Dallas Injury Reports

Red Bull New York

  • Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.
  • Utility player Cameron Harper is questionable with a knee injury.
  • Defender Justin Che is out with a hamstring injury.

FC Dallas

  • Forward Anderson Julio is out with a lower-leg injury.
  • Winger Bernard Kamungo is out with a lower-leg injury.
  • Forward Logan Farrington is questionable with a lower-body injury.
  • Striker Petar Musa is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Red Bull New York vs FC Dallas Predictions and Picks

In a spring of confounding MLS scores, FC Dallas' ledger is easy to spot the trends in. Los Toros are solid against weak opponents and poor against the tough teams, going winless in four fixtures since beating DC United 4-0 in the nation's capital on April 5. FC Dallas was sliced and diced by the Seattle Sounders for a pair of early goals in last Saturday's 2-1 defeat. Dallas has debatably been better on the road thus far.

Geoff Tebbetts of Cincinnati Soccer Talk, while praising the Ohioans for shutting out Red Bull New York, seems to think that New York is biding its time and staying patient with a lineup full of greenhorns. The blogger points out that Red Bull “rested a lot of offense” against Cincy, asking six starters to stand by.

The inflated O/U numbers don't take into account how little quality might be on the pitch, especially if Red Bull continues to treat April and May like a preseason. Bet the under-total-goals pick for a likely winner.

FC DallasRed Bull New York
Kurt BoyerWriter
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