New York Mets vs Los Angeles Angels Odds, Spread, and Totals

It is hard to remember the last time a team fell as far short of expectations as the 2026 New York Mets have. With a 10-21 record at the end of April, the Mets look more like a rebuilding team than a unit that held legitimate World Series hopes at the start of the season. Opening a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at 9:38 p.m. EST on Friday offers a chance to begin a reversal of fortunes for New York, one that cannot come soon enough.

Right-hander Christian Scott will make his second start of the season for the Mets here. His first appearance was an ugly one, as manager Carlos Mendoza was forced to send for a reliever after Scott walked five batters over 1 1/3 innings. Improving on that outing against a decent Angels offense will not be a walk in the park. Offensively, things somehow look even worse, with center fielder Luis Robert Jr. joining shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Jorge Polanco on the injured list. Without three of their four best hitters, New York's lineup will almost certainly struggle to get runs on the board, even against a subpar pitcher.

That pitcher, Los Angeles's Walbert Urena, will be making his third-ever major league start on Friday. His most recent outing put the youngster's control issues on display, as he issued five walks in just under four innings of work against the Kansas City Royals. Similar issues are likely to carry over to this contest, even against a depleted Mets lineup. It will likely take a strong offensive showing from the Angels to prevent a seventh straight defeat, especially since the Los Angeles bullpen has been one of the worst in baseball. Something has to give in a battle of struggling teams on Friday, and it seems likely that the Angels' pitching will crack first.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+133)

Angels +1.5 (-147)

Money line

Mets -119

Angels +110

Totals

Over 9 (-102)

Under 9 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on May 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mets continue to struggle ATS, earning a 9-22 record.

The over has hit in two consecutive Mets games.

Despite a 1-9 record in their last 10 games, the Angels are 5-5 ATS in that span.

The under is an even 5-5 in those 10 contests.

Mets vs Angels Injury Reports

New York Mets

Kodai Senga, SP - Out.

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.

Francisco Lindor, SS - Out.

Luis Robert Jr., CF - Out.

Los Angeles Angels

Yusei Kikuchi, SP - Day-to-Day.

Grayson Rodriguez, SP - Out.

Kirby Yates, RP - Out.

Ben Joyce, RP - Out.

Logan O'Hoppe, C - Out.

Mets vs Angels Prediction and Pick