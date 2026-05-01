New York City FC vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City FC's weekend match could feel like an anticlimax following Wednesday's surprise derby in New Jersey. But the fixture's timing is certain to draw additional viewers when the Pigeons play host to DC United at Yankee Stadium. The MLS Eastern Conference matchup kicks off on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. EST.

The pairing of DC's offense versus NYCFC's defense is a case of a “resistible” force meeting a “movable” object. The Eagles of Washington DC are ranking a lowly 11th in goals scored this spring. However, the Pigeons' typically stern defenders are having exceptionally rough outings. Not only did NYCFC have indescribably hard times trying to stop Cincinnati in last week's 4-4 draw, but the Pigeons have also surrendered eight combined goals in two losses to Inter Miami's otherwise slow-starting side.

New York City has only one win over DC United in the previous five encounters. However, don't look for DC United to provoke a corker in the Big Apple, no matter how inconsistent the host goalkeeper Matt Freese's back line has been. Totals rarely go over when the Eagles and the Pigeons clash, casting Sunday's Over/Under lines conservatively alongside 1-to-1 favorites' odds on NYCFC to prevail.

New York City FC vs DC United Betting Trends

The total went over in only one of the last eight encounters.

NYCFC has earned just one victory in the prior five meetings.

DC United has covered six of its last seven spreads in MLS play.

New York City FC vs DC United Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Alonso Martinez remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Defender Max Murray is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Drew Baiera is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Hannes Wolf is out with a leg injury.

DC United

Striker Tai Baribo is questionable with a thigh injury.

Defender Sean Nealis is out with a shoulder injury.

Forward Gabe Segal is out with a lower-leg injury.

Forward Louis Munteanu is questionable with a thigh injury.

New York City FC vs DC United Predictions and Picks

Field Level Media reports that CF Montreal's surprising 1-0 win over New York City FC last weekend extended the Pigeons' winless streak to “six straight (contests) in MLS competition.” Could it be that Inter Miami and New York City FC are having similar hangovers in the wake of last fall's playoff momentum?

DC United and CF Montreal are comparable sides, making it unclear whether NYCFC has drawn a get-well game or another challenging task on Sunday. But the Eagles haven't found a spark that's comparable to L'Impact's sudden surge after changing head coaches. DC's supporters will count on the fact that the Eagles' offense has awoken with seven goals in the last two appearances. In addition, the Eagles shouldn't be as tired as some squads this weekend due to not facing a tournament round first.