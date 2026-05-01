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Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will welcome the Baltimore Orioles for the first 2026 meeting between the clubs at 7:05 p.m. EST on Friday. Despite their status as offseason darlings, the…

Ezra Bernstein
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 29: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at bat during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will welcome the Baltimore Orioles for the first 2026 meeting between the clubs at 7:05 p.m. EST on Friday. Despite their status as offseason darlings, the Orioles have been one of the more disappointing teams in baseball, going only 15-16 so far. On the other hand, the Yankees have lived up to every bit of the hype they received during the winter, earning an AL-leading 20-11 record behind an excellent start from their pitching staff. Even with that start, they are only five games up on Baltimore, attaching some stakes to this early-season meeting.

A couple of injuries to starting pitchers have the Orioles in a jam on Friday. Normally, Dean Kremer would be on the hill, but he is on the injured list with the next guy up, Trevor Rogers. As of this writing, a starter has not been announced. That likely means a bullpen game from a group of relievers that ranks in the middle of the pack in most important pitching metrics. It is hard to see them playing well against a power-hitting Yankees lineup that features dangerous bats throughout. 

New York also has two starters on the IL, but its depth has proven to be up to the task of covering for them. Will Warren has been a major reason why, carrying a 2.59 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP into his seventh start of the campaign. Recently, he has even been able to work into the later innings, overcoming a hurdle that had stuck with him throughout his first full season in 2025. The aforementioned lineup supporting Warren should have an efficient day at the plate against Baltimore's relievers, making this a premier opportunity for the righty to add a fourth win to his record.

Spread

  • Orioles +1.5 (-132)
  • Yankees -1.5 (+120)

Money line

  • Orioles +153
  • Yankees -161

Totals

  • Over 8.5 (-115)
  • Under 8.5 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on May 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Baltimore is only 14-17 ATS this season.
  • The over has been excellent in those games, going 20-11.
  • Despite high expectations, the Yankees have managed to succeed ATS, going 18-13.
  • The under is 18-12-1 in New York's games.

Orioles vs Yankees Injury Reports

Baltimore Orioles

  • Trevor Rogers, SP - Out.
  • Dean Kremer, SP - Out.
  • Felix Bautista, RP - Out.
  • Jackson Holliday, 2B - Out.
  • Jordan Westburg, 3B - Out.

New York Yankees

  • Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.
  • Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.
  • Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.
  • Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.
  • Jasson Dominguez, OF - Questionable.

Orioles vs Yankees Prediction and Pick

While the Yankees should win this game, the over is the most appealing selection on the board. Baltimore's bullpen should cede plenty of runs, and Warren has been good, but not infallible. Combining for nine runs is not easy, but these teams should narrowly manage to do so. New York's money line is a good, if overpriced, second option for those looking for multiple plays.

Baltimore OriolesNew York Yankees
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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