Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Washington Nationals will take on the New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. EST on Thursday in a series rubber match. Washington rebounded strongly from a series-opening defeat, smashing the Mets 14-2 in Game 2 to drop New York to an even 10-20 record. With the deficit in the NL East already up to 11.5 games, the Mets cannot endure too many more losses against poor teams. A potential turnaround has a chance to begin here in front of New York's home fans.

The presence of Nationals starter Miles Mikolas opens the door for that turnaround. Mikolas has arguably been the worst starter in the major leagues, putting up an incredibly bad 8.45 ERA over six appearances, three of which were starts. Washington signed the righty to eat up innings in a rebuilding year, but he has been so bad that it would be reasonable for the Nationals to send him down to the minors and cut their losses. If there is any starter that the Mets can get their bats going against, it is Mikolas. New York will have a couple of innings to inflict as much damage as possible against him to set itself up for a victory.

Mercifully, Freddy Peralta is a far cry from Mikolas. The staff ace in Queens, Peralta's 3.90 ERA has been steadily declining throughout the season, thanks to his ability to draw whiffs from opposing batters. Washington's offense is capable of enormous output, but its best hitters have swing-and-miss issues that Peralta should be able to take advantage of. On the offensive side, New York will be without first baseman Jorge Polanco and shortstop Francisco Lindor, but a Triple-A team could get to Mikolas, offering some hope here.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-121)

Mets -1.5 (+110)

Money line

Nationals +176

Mets -190

Totals

Over 8 (+101)

Under 8 (+112)

Note: The above data was collected on April 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Mets Betting Trends

Washington has exceeded expectations ATS, going 17-14.

The over has been even better in Washington's games, going 20-9-2.

Conversely, the Mets have been downright awful ATS, earning a 9-21 record.

The under is 15-13-2 in New York's games.

Nationals vs Mets Injury Reports

Washington Nationals

Cole Henry, RP - Out.

Clayton Beeter, RP - Out.

New York Mets

Kodai Senga, SP - Out.

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.

Francisco Lindor, SS - Out.

Luis Robert Jr., CF - Questionable.

Jared Young, UTIL - Out.

Nationals vs Mets Prediction and Pick