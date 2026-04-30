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Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Washington Nationals will take on the New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. EST on Thursday in a series rubber match. Washington rebounded strongly from a series-opening defeat, smashing the…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets celebrates his home run with teammate Francisco Alvarez #4 during the third inning of a game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on April 29, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Heather Khalifa/Getty Images)
Heather Khalifa/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals will take on the New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. EST on Thursday in a series rubber match. Washington rebounded strongly from a series-opening defeat, smashing the Mets 14-2 in Game 2 to drop New York to an even 10-20 record. With the deficit in the NL East already up to 11.5 games, the Mets cannot endure too many more losses against poor teams. A potential turnaround has a chance to begin here in front of New York's home fans.

The presence of Nationals starter Miles Mikolas opens the door for that turnaround. Mikolas has arguably been the worst starter in the major leagues, putting up an incredibly bad 8.45 ERA over six appearances, three of which were starts. Washington signed the righty to eat up innings in a rebuilding year, but he has been so bad that it would be reasonable for the Nationals to send him down to the minors and cut their losses. If there is any starter that the Mets can get their bats going against, it is Mikolas. New York will have a couple of innings to inflict as much damage as possible against him to set itself up for a victory.

Mercifully, Freddy Peralta is a far cry from Mikolas. The staff ace in Queens, Peralta's 3.90 ERA has been steadily declining throughout the season, thanks to his ability to draw whiffs from opposing batters. Washington's offense is capable of enormous output, but its best hitters have swing-and-miss issues that Peralta should be able to take advantage of. On the offensive side, New York will be without first baseman Jorge Polanco and shortstop Francisco Lindor, but a Triple-A team could get to Mikolas, offering some hope here.

Spread

  • Nationals +1.5 (-121)
  • Mets -1.5 (+110)

Money line

  • Nationals +176
  • Mets -190

Totals

  • Over 8 (+101)
  • Under 8 (+112)

Note: The above data was collected on April 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Washington has exceeded expectations ATS, going 17-14.
  • The over has been even better in Washington's games, going 20-9-2.
  • Conversely, the Mets have been downright awful ATS, earning a 9-21 record.
  • The under is 15-13-2 in New York's games.

Nationals vs Mets Injury Reports

Washington Nationals

  • Cole Henry, RP - Out.
  • Clayton Beeter, RP - Out.

New York Mets

  • Kodai Senga, SP - Out.
  • AJ Minter, RP - Out.
  • Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.
  • Francisco Lindor, SS - Out.
  • Luis Robert Jr., CF - Questionable.
  • Jared Young, UTIL - Out.

Nationals vs Mets Prediction and Pick

It is borderline incomprehensible that these teams only need to combine for eight runs to hit the over. It is entirely possible that the Mets pour in that number before Mikolas is pulled from the contest. The Nationals' bullpen has not been much to write home about, either, which furthers the case for the over. Peralta will likely have a good outing, but Washington can be counted on to add in a handful of runs to contribute, especially when New York's bullpen inevitably gets involved. Take the over.

New York MetsWashington Nationals
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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