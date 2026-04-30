Picking Blues: How The Giants Struggled To Draft In The 2010s

Even for the best teams in football, the NFL Draft is a high-stakes gamble. For teams like the New York Giants during the 2010s, it was more akin to playing a card game against a loaded deck. The New York Giants, long considered one of the premier franchises in football, consistently struggled to make quality picks early in the draft, consequently impeding their ability to create a deep, affordable roster.

New York displayed a pattern of several errors across multiple front offices, indicating how deep the problem really runs. While this article will focus on first-round picks, these trends have spread across entire draft classes for the Giants, helping explain New York's recent struggles on the field.

Overvaluing Athletic Traits

This particular mistake began in 2015 under then-general manager Jerry Reese. That year, New York selected offensive tackle Ereck Flowers ninth overall out of Miami. Despite obvious issues with his footwork and hand placement, the Giants were entranced by his excellent combine numbers, leading them to call his name. In fairness, Flowers fit a need at one of the most important positions in football, but he quickly turned into one of the biggest busts in New York's draft history, failing to complete his contract with the team.

In 2017, the Giants fell in love with Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram, largely because of his 6-foot-3 frame and 4.42-second 40-yard dash. Unfortunately, Engram had some of the worst hands of any pass-catcher in the 2017 class, and his inability to block in the run game was a red flag that might have prevented him from transitioning into a full-time starting role.

Despite those factors, New York was happy to spend a first-round pick on a player who had serious question marks around everything aside from his athleticism. Engram consistently dealt with injuries and drop issues and failed to earn a second contract with New York. Engram never emerged to produce like a No. 1 tight end until he left New York for Jacksonville, where he put up a career-best 114 catches in the 2023 season.

The final example of this issue came when the Giants selected wide receiver Kadarius Toney in 2021. Toney possessed an almost otherworldly ability to shake defenders with his quickness, but, like Engram, he seemed unable to catch the football consistently. That, combined with injury concerns, should have led the Giants to look elsewhere with the 20th overall pick. Instead, New York fell in love with Toney's flashiness, burning a valuable pick on a guy who would barely play more than a season in New York.

Mistaking Running Back Value

Picking inside the top 10 is often the ticket to revitalizing a franchise. Still, New York's two biggest opportunities at the top of the draft failed, largely because the front office misjudged the positional value of the players they picked, albeit in different ways.

First up was running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants selected Barkley second overall in 2018, adding him to a team that boasted one of the worst offensive lines in football, an aging quarterback, and a defense that had a plethora of holes. The running back position is arguably the least valuable on the field, and picking second overall gave New York a chance to add a Pro Bowl-level player at a more critical spot on the roster.

Instead, the Giants picked a back, failing to fix any of the real issues on the roster. To be clear, Barkley had plenty of success as a runner in New York, but that success did not translate to wins. For that reason, the Barkley pick was a massive blown opportunity for a franchise that had a golden opportunity to add a top-notch prospect at a crucial position.

Reaching for a Positional Fit

The next offseason, the Giants selected quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall. At first glance, the pick is not egregiously bad, just unlucky, as there are countless examples of first-round quarterbacks who do not pan out. However, the general perception was that Jones would be selected much later in the first round, at the earliest. Making the reach even worse was the fact that New York had the 17th overall pick, too, a selection that would have been the perfect opportunity to grab Jones while adding another blue-chip prospect inside the top 10.

Of course, there was a chance that another team took Jones before the 17th pick came on the clock. Even so, it was a risk worth taking, as sacrificing a premium pick on a massive reach, regardless of position, is a play that reeks more of desperation than competent management.

Turning the Corner

The Giants brought in former longtime Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to lead their football team for the 2026 season, after the team finally bottomed out with just seven combined wins in 2024 and 2025. But even the best head coaches in the league would have trouble overcoming the failures of the Giants with so many recent high draft selections.