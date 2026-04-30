New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Knicks will look to finish off the Atlanta Hawks on the road and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Tip-off is Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Knicks are up 3-2 in this best-of-seven series and have won the last two games. The offense and defense are trending up and all three wins by New York in this series were by double digits. In the last two games, the Knicks held the Hawks under 100 points and just blew them out in Game 5, 126-97. New York was up 16 at the half and won every quarter. They won in field goal percentage 56.9%-44.5% and won on made free throws 25-10, but lost on made 3-pointers 13-11. The Knicks did well with rebounding and points in the paint. Their largest lead was 32 points and Jalen Brunson led the way on offense with 39 points.

Both Hawk wins in this series were by a point and the games were in the low 100s. Now the scoring is going down a bit and the defense is starting to struggle against the Knicks star players. The Hawks need to get back to prioritizing fast-break points and quick offensive decisions. They often use athletic wings like Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels to create mismatches. On defense, Atlanta needs to limit the rebounds and points in the paint. The 3-point efficiency is there for them, but they could use more depth scoring and the offense is capable of putting up a high point total.

Spread

Knicks -2.5 (-108)

Hawks +2.5 (-103)

Money line

Knicks -132

Hawks +123

Total

OVER 214 (-107)

UNDER 214 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on April 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Hawks Betting Trends

New York is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New York's last 14 games.

New York is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games.

Atlanta is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

Atlanta is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Atlanta's last seven games against New York.

Knicks vs Hawks Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Josh Hart, G - Game time decision

Atlanta Hawks

Keshon Gilbert, G - Out

Jock Landale, C - Out

Knicks vs Hawks Predictions and Picks

New York finished the regular season 10th in points, fifth in points allowed, and fifth in point differential. Brunson led the team in points per game and assists per game. After a slow start to the series, he has returned to elite form. The Knicks were 22-19 on the road. Karl-Anthony Towns has been a statistical force, averaging 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Playing through Towns in the post creates spacing for New York's shooters.



Atlanta finished the regular season sixth in points, 18th in points allowed, and 12th in point differential. Johnson led the team in points per game and assists per game. The Hawks were 24-17 at home. Atlanta must fix their offense by alleviating pressure on CJ McCollum, dominating the boards, and improving 3-point shooting at home. The Hawks need other players to make shots and punish the Knicks' defensive decisions, which has been difficult when playing non-shooters.

Best Bet: Knicks Spread