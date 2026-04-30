Mets Place Luis Robert Jr. On Injured List

The New York Mets have a fresh injury to deal with, and to another key player.

Outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is headed to the 10-day Injured List with a herniated disc in his lower back, according to an official team announcement on Thursday. The move is retroactive to April 27. They also designated pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment. To take their places on the roster, the Mets recalled infielder Eric Wagaman and pitcher Austin Warren from Triple-A Syracuse.

Robert is the second Mets lineup regular to go down with an injury over the past week, joining shortstop Francisco Lindor, who isn't expected back until around June due to a calf strain. Starting pitcher Kodai Senga also went to the IL recently with lower back inflammation.

Unfortunately, the IL has been a familiar place for Robert in recent years. He averaged only 105 games played over the past two seasons for the White Sox, missing time with various injuries, including multiple hamstring issues in 2025. He missed extended time with a strained hip flexor in 2024. Robert is now nearly three years removed from his career-best 2023 campaign, when he hit 38 home runs and posted an .857 OPS, making his first All-Star team.