Knicks Advance In Playoffs With Historic Game 6 Beatdown On Hawks

The New York Knicks are moving on in the NBA Playoffs, and they got there by delivering their biggest blowout win yet over the Atlanta Hawks.

New York finished off Atlanta Thursday night by a final score of 140-89, marking the third-largest margin of victory in a closeout game in NBA history. They did set a new league record with a high lead of 61 points, the biggest single margin in a playoff game since the start of play-by-play tracking in 1998, when they went up 101-40 in the third quarter.

The Knicks trailed 11-9 with 8:11 left in the first quarter, and that would be the last time they trailed in the game. They shot 16-for-22 as a team for the remainder of the quarter, while the Hawks could only manage four more points, as the Knicks stormed out to a 40-15 lead after one.

The New York rampage would carry over into the second quarter. They extended their lead to 83-36 at halftime, the largest in NBA playoff history. Turnovers (19 total) and poor shooting doomed the Hawks in this one, as the Knicks beat them by 15 or more points for the third straight game to seize and finish off the series with authority.