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Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will host the Washington Nationals for the second of three contests at 7:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Washington has exceeded expectations by being merely bad instead…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Juan Soto #22 and Carson Benge #3 of the New York Mets celebrate the win over the Washington Nationals after the game at Citi Field on April 28, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The New York Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 8-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Mets will host the Washington Nationals for the second of three contests at 7:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Washington has exceeded expectations by being merely bad instead of downright terrible, earning a 13-17 record so far. Unfortunately, the Mets have somehow been worse, even managing to get swept by the Colorado Rockies shortly after ending their 12-game losing streak. Already 10.5 games behind first place in the NL East, every game feels like a big one for this maligned New York squad.

2026 was always going to be a rebuilding year for the Nationals, and a couple of bright spots have already emerged to make a bad record a little more palatable. Shortstop CJ Abrams is effectively hitting for average and power, while right fielder James Wood provides the latter attribute in droves with his 10 home runs. Overall, the lineup ranks in the top half of all teams in every major batting statistic, marking a sharp improvement from 2025. While the pitching has not looked nearly as promising, Washington fans have to be satisfied with how competitive their team has been this season.

New York's shocking inability to stay competitive, even against bad teams, has led to a distinct lack of satisfaction in Queens. Wednesday's starter, David Peterson, is unlikely to help turn things around with his 5.06 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. Unsurprisingly, Peterson has lost three of his four starts, struggling to keep the basepaths clear thanks to his lack of control. The Nationals, while capable, are by no means a world-beating offense, but there is a good chance that Peterson makes them look that way. If he does, the onus rests on the shoulders of a remarkably inconsistent Mets lineup to keep up with their division rival.

Spread

  • Nationals +1.5 (-161)
  • Mets -1.5 (+139)

Money line

  • Nationals +137
  • Mets -155

Totals

  • Over 7.5 (-117)
  • Under 7.5 (+103)

Note: The above data was collected on April 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Washington has covered in three of its last four games.
  • The under is 2-1-1 in that span.
  • The Mets have been awful ATS, earning a 9-20 overall record.
  • The under has been slightly more fruitful in New York's games, going 15-11-3.

Nationals vs Mets Injury Reports

Washington Nationals

  • Cole Henry, RP - Out.
  • Clayton Beeter, RP - Out.

New York Mets

  • Kodai Senga, SP - Out.
  • AJ Minter, RP - Out.
  • Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.
  • Francisco Lindor, SS - Out.
  • Luis Robert Jr., CF - Questionable.
  • Jared Young, UTIL - Out.

Nationals vs Mets Prediction and Pick

If David Peterson is on the mound and the other team is sitting at substantial plus money, it is a golden opportunity to bet against the Mets. There is absolutely nothing about New York's recent play that indicates they should be -164 in this contest. With a history of playing down to their competition, the Mets should be closer to -140 here. As a result, taking the Nationals to score a road upset is the best move.

New York MetsWashington Nationals
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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