Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will host the Washington Nationals for the second of three contests at 7:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Washington has exceeded expectations by being merely bad instead of downright terrible, earning a 13-17 record so far. Unfortunately, the Mets have somehow been worse, even managing to get swept by the Colorado Rockies shortly after ending their 12-game losing streak. Already 10.5 games behind first place in the NL East, every game feels like a big one for this maligned New York squad.

2026 was always going to be a rebuilding year for the Nationals, and a couple of bright spots have already emerged to make a bad record a little more palatable. Shortstop CJ Abrams is effectively hitting for average and power, while right fielder James Wood provides the latter attribute in droves with his 10 home runs. Overall, the lineup ranks in the top half of all teams in every major batting statistic, marking a sharp improvement from 2025. While the pitching has not looked nearly as promising, Washington fans have to be satisfied with how competitive their team has been this season.

New York's shocking inability to stay competitive, even against bad teams, has led to a distinct lack of satisfaction in Queens. Wednesday's starter, David Peterson, is unlikely to help turn things around with his 5.06 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. Unsurprisingly, Peterson has lost three of his four starts, struggling to keep the basepaths clear thanks to his lack of control. The Nationals, while capable, are by no means a world-beating offense, but there is a good chance that Peterson makes them look that way. If he does, the onus rests on the shoulders of a remarkably inconsistent Mets lineup to keep up with their division rival.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-161)

Mets -1.5 (+139)

Money line

Nationals +137

Mets -155

Totals

Over 7.5 (-117)

Under 7.5 (+103)

Note: The above data was collected on April 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Mets Betting Trends

Washington has covered in three of its last four games.

The under is 2-1-1 in that span.

The Mets have been awful ATS, earning a 9-20 overall record.

The under has been slightly more fruitful in New York's games, going 15-11-3.

Nationals vs Mets Injury Reports

Washington Nationals

Cole Henry, RP - Out.

Clayton Beeter, RP - Out.

New York Mets

Kodai Senga, SP - Out.

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.

Francisco Lindor, SS - Out.

Luis Robert Jr., CF - Questionable.

Jared Young, UTIL - Out.

Nationals vs Mets Prediction and Pick