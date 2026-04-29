New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees aim to secure their third road sweep of the season when they face the Texas Rangers at 2:35 p.m. EST on Wednesday. New York's 20-10 record is the best in the American League, but the ever-tenacious Tampa Bay Rays own the second-best mark at 18-11, keeping things tight in the AL East. The Rangers are also staying competitive in their division, sitting a couple of games back of the Athletics despite a losing record. A win would go a long way in restoring morale before Texas visits New York for a rematch in a weeks' time.

A new face will make an appearance on the mound for the Yankees on Wednesday. The third-ranked prospect in New York's farm system, Elmer Rodriguez, will make his Major League debut after years of dominating the minor leagues. At only 22 years old, Rodriguez possesses electrifying velocity, often touching 97 mph on his fastball while keeping hitters off kilter with a complementary slider. A mediocre Texas offense that has not plated more than four runs in five straight games should provide a relatively soft landing spot for Rodriguez, despite the fact that this one is away from Yankee Stadium.

It is hard to find a pitcher more different than Rodriguez than Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi. The 15-year MLB veteran is in the middle of an awful start to the season, one that has seen him put up a 5.79 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP over six starts. As is the case with many veterans, Eovaldi has come to rely on his location as a response to his decline in velocity, but he has caught too much of the plate too often this year, resulting in consistent hard-hit balls from opposing hitters. A New York lineup that specializes in power hitting is perhaps the worst matchup Eovaldi could draw, making it likely another tough outing is in store for him.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+143)

Rangers +1.5 (-157)

Money line

Yankees -109

Rangers -103

Totals

Over 8.5 (-107)

Under 8.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on April 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees are 3-2 ATS in their last five games.

The under has been fairly reliable in New York's games, going 17-12-1.

Texas is 17-13 ATS this season.

The under also has a winning record in Texas's games, going 16-12-2.

Yankees vs Rangers Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Texas Rangers

Chris Martin, RP - Out.

Carter Baumler, RP - Out.

Luis Curvelo, RP - Out.

Robert Garcia, RP - Out.

Wyatt Langford, LF - Out.

Cody Freeman, UTIL - Out.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction and Pick