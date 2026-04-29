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Knicks Blow Out Hawks To Seize 3-2 Lead In Playoff Series

The New York Knicks finally took what feels like full command of their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, blowing their opponent off the court by…

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks goes to the basket as Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks defends during the first half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Knicks finally took what feels like full command of their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, blowing their opponent off the court by a 126-97 final at Madison Square Garden.

New York led by as much as 32 in the game, jumping out to a 13-point advantage after the first quarter and never looking back. Jalen Brunson led the way with 39 points, while OG Anunoby backed him up with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 to go with 14 rebounds and six assists in a solid all-around offensive effort.

The Knicks can now clinch the series on the road, after answering a 2-1 series deficit with back-to-back emphatic wins. If the Hawks manage to stay alive after Thursday's Game 6, the teams would return to Madison Square Garden for Game 7.

Atlanta HawksNBA PlayoffsNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
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