Knicks Blow Out Hawks To Seize 3-2 Lead In Playoff Series

The New York Knicks finally took what feels like full command of their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, blowing their opponent off the court by a 126-97 final at Madison Square Garden.

New York led by as much as 32 in the game, jumping out to a 13-point advantage after the first quarter and never looking back. Jalen Brunson led the way with 39 points, while OG Anunoby backed him up with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 to go with 14 rebounds and six assists in a solid all-around offensive effort.