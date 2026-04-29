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Judge And Rice Do Something No Yankees Duo Had Done Since 1956

The Yankees, 20-10, are at he top of the Baseball world. It is the best record in the AL, and the 2nd-best in the league. There are many reasons for…

Dylan MacKinnon
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - APRIL 12: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays with Ben Rice #22 during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 12, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Yankees, 20-10, are at he top of the Baseball world. It is the best record in the AL, and the 2nd-best in the league. There are many reasons for the hot start, but one big one is the duo of Ben Rice and Aaron Judge, hitting 2 and 3 in the lineup. Recently, that duo accomplished something no Yankee duo had done since the days of Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra.

On Monday night, Rice hit his 10th HR of the season. Judge quickly followed that up with his 11th. Putting them both in double digits in just 29 games.

It has been a long time since any Yankees duo both hit at least 10 in the first 29 games. Judge had done it before, but never had a teammate do it with him. It never happened in the 2000s when they had AROD. It never happened in the 90s, or 80s, or 70s. You have to go all the way back to 1956, when Mantle and Berra both hit 10 over the course of the Yankees' first 29 games.

Mantle finished with 52 that year, Berra with 30.

Aaron Judge being on a 60 Hr pace surprises no one. He finished with 50+ in 3 of the last 4 seasons, and may have only missed in 2023 because he missed 56 games. Judge also won 3 of the last 4 AL MVPS. So this is just what people expect out of Judge at this point.

But this is a version of Rice we have not seen before. Rice broke out in his sophomore season with 26 HRs, and a slash line of .255/.337/.499/.836. But he looks poised to take his game to another level. We already said he has 10 HRs in just 29 games, putting him on a 50+ HR pace. But his slash line .309/.432/.713/1.145. If he didn't play with Judge, people would be putting him in MVP discussions.

Many of the other Yankees sluggers are off to a slow start. No one else even has 5 HRs. And Amed Rosario is the only other Yankee with an OPS over .800. Trent Grisham, in particular, is struggling, especially compared to how well he played last season.

But it has not mattered. The Yanklees are still winning games behind their pitching and these two sluggers.

MLBNew York Yankees
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
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