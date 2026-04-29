A Legacy of Perfection: Looking Back at Perfect Games in a Yankee Uniform

A perfect game is not only one of the greatest achievements in professional baseball, but in all of sports. Throughout MLB history, only 24 have been thrown, making it one of the rarest milestones in a game with well over 100 years of documented play. The New York Yankees account for four of those historic outings, more than any other team in baseball, all of which are revisited below.

Yankees vs. Brooklyn Dodgers, Oct. 8, 1956

When starting pitcher Don Larsen trotted out to the mound for Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic, he had no idea he was about to make history. Both teams had won their home games, tying the series at two games apiece. Nearly 70% of teams that go up 3-2 in the postseason win the series, making Larsen's start a pivotal one.

The righty did not disappoint. Larson needed just 97 pitches to complete nine frames, striking out seven Dodgers in the process while inducing 14 fly balls on his way to perfection. Brooklyn's starter, Sal Maglie, put up an admirable fight, pitching eight innings of two-run ball, but Larsen was unbeatable that day. A Mickey Mantle home run and an additional RBI from right fielder Hank Bauer secured Game 5 for the Yankees, who would go on to win the series in seven. Larsen's perfect game is still the only one in World Series history, a feat that is likely to stand the test of time.

Minnesota Twins vs. Yankees, May 17, 1998

While David Wells' start against the Twins did not have the same stakes as Larsen's, it was a sign of things to come. New York entered the game with a 27-9 record, with an air of invincibility already surrounding the hottest team in baseball before Wells took the mound.

A perfect game did nothing to dispel that notion. After 11 strikeouts, six ground balls, and 10 flyouts, over 120 pitches, Wells completed the second perfect game in franchise history. The Twins looked completely overmatched, with nearly every single member of their lineup striking out at some point in the nine innings. Offensively, center fielder Bernie Williams went 3-3 with two doubles and an RBI, helping seal a 4-0 win.

New York's dominance turned out to be a season-long theme. The Yankees won 114 games, culminating the year with a 4-0 sweep over the San Diego Padres in the World Series. Wells pitched the first game of that series, earning a win in that contest, too.

Montreal Expos vs. Yankees, July 18, 1999

Everything that Wells did, starter David Cone managed to do just a bit better when he faced the Montreal Expos on New York's home field a little over a year later. While Wells threw 120 pitches, working deep into counts and coming close to putting a man on several times, Cone largely avoided any sort of trouble, tossing 88 pitches, 68 of which were strikes. He still managed to rack up 10 strikeouts, making it a short, demoralizing afternoon at the ballpark for the Expos. Not to be outdone in postseason accolades, either, Cone also earned a win during New York's sweep of the Atlanta Braves in the World Series later in 1999.

Yankees vs Oakland Athletics, June 28, 2023

Of the pitchers who make up New York's list of perfect games, Domingo German is by far the most surprising. Larsen spent 17 years in the majors, earning a reputation as a hard-nosed, inning-eating pitcher. While Wells and Cone both made the All-Star Game multiple times. German spent a total of seven years in the big leagues without collecting a major accolade, and was done with his MLB career just over a year after his perfect game.

None of that can take away from his performance against a sorry Athletics lineup in June of 2023. The righty retired 27 hitters in just 99 pitches, consistently throwing first-pitch strikes en route to striking out nine batters. Oakland's lineup had only one hitter with an average above .250 entering the game. The 11 runs of offense made things easy for the Yankees as German cruised into New York's record books.

Standing the Test of Time