A Franchise Based on Arms: How the Mets Have Been Defined by Their Pitching

Every franchise in professional baseball worth its salt has a calling card. The New York Yankees have a history of otherworldly sluggers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are defined by their willingness to take on a huge payroll. The New York Mets, on the other hand, have quietly defined themselves on the mound. New York has a long history of excellent starting pitchers, turning 65 seasons of strong starting pitching into the franchise's strongest trait.

The Tradition Begins With the Team

As expected from a brand-new franchise, the Mets struggled through their first seven seasons. This didn't change until 1969, in a turnaround led by pitcher Tom Seaver. The legendary righty led one of the most underrated rotations in baseball history, shifting the culture in a clubhouse that had never experienced a winning season.

For his part, Seaver racked up a 2.76 ERA and 18 complete games in 1969, anchoring New York's pitching with one of the best arms in baseball. Behind him, Jerry Koosman, Gary Gentry, Don Cardwell, and Jim McAndrew all achieved an ERA below 3.50 while tossing a combined 11 complete-game shutouts to spark the legend of the Miracle Mets. Backed by that starting rotation, New York won 100 games and the World Series, becoming the quickest expansion team to win the Fall Classic until the Miami Marlins broke that record in 1997.

Traditions often stem from victories, a phenomenon that would prove true in New York following its shocking run to the World Series. The first taste of winning in franchise history came on the back of an excellent group of starters, imprinting the idea that strength in that area was a necessary precursor to meaningful success.

Seaver's Successor and the 1980s

Seaver led the Mets until the 1977 season, guiding the team to a second World Series appearance in 1973, which New York ultimately lost in seven games. Even after the infamous trade that dealt Seaver to the Cincinnati Reds, the Mets found a way to continue what the righty had started, this time in the form of starter Dwight Gooden.

In between Seaver's departure and Gooden's 1984 debut, New York did not manage to notch a single winning season. As soon as Gooden arrived on the scene, the Mets went 90-72, largely thanks to his 2.60 ERA over 31 starts. Once again, the start of a golden era of baseball in Queens began with the appearance of an elite pitcher.

Two years after Gooden took the mound for the first time, the Mets captured their second World Series title in 1986. Much like Seaver, Gooden was surrounded by fantastic starters, namely Bob Ojeda and Ron Darling. The Mets were not only increasing their win shares through their pitching, but they also recognized that the only two World Series teams in franchise history were led by starting pitchers, making success at the position a treasured part of the franchise's culture.

Playing Without Premium Pitching

Even though Gooden continued to pitch well until 1993, the Mets only made one more postseason appearance in that span, losing in the 1988 NLCS to the Dodgers. As Gooden declined, gradually at first and then very rapidly, the rest of the pitching staff followed. By 1993, the rotation had a handful of journeymen pitchers playing big roles, and by 1994, Bret Saberhagen was leading a staff with only two starters posting an ERA above 4.50, a number far worse in the 1990s than it is now.

The back end of that decade saw the Mets make the playoffs twice without truly elite pitching, even making it to the World Series in 2000. But without top-shelf arms, New York fell short, as starters Mike Hampton and Bobby Jones posted 6.00 and a 5.40 ERAs, respectively, in their Fall Classic appearances. The defeat only reinforced an identity Mets fans already identified with. Success started with pitching.

The Modern Era

The next 14 years saw just a single playoff appearance for New York, one that ended in an NLCS defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets would only make their way back to the biggest stage in baseball in 2015, and to no one's surprise, largely because of their starting rotation. General manager Sandy Alderson had invested significant capital in the group, spending high picks on Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey while acquiring Noah Syndergaard in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Alderson got the return on investment he was looking for. The trio of pitchers combined for 36 victories, and all three maintained an ERA under 3.25. They pitched excellently throughout New York's playoff run, combining for seven wins and eight quality starts. Even with a loss in the World Series, deGrom, Harvey, and Syndergaard had revived the tradition of a strong rotation for the Mets, reintroducing an already familiar calling card for the team.

An Ongoing Legacy