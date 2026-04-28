Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Washington Nationals will look to make it three wins in a row as they begin a three-game series with the struggling New York Mets. First pitch is Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. EST.

The Nationals are 13-16 and tied for second in the NL East Division. They just took two out of three against the Chicago White Sox on the road. The offense was decent and by the end of the series, the pitching was trending up. Washington won the finale 2-1 in 10 innings. The game was scoreless until the 10th inning and the Nationals only picked up four hits. A pinch-hit solo home run by Jose Tena ended up being the game-winner. Washington pitching struck out 13 White Sox batters and only gave up four hits.

The Mets are 9-19 and tied for last in the NL East Division. They just got swept by the Colorado Rockies on the road and are 2-15 in their last 17 games. In the series, New York was outscored 10-4 and shut out 3-0 in the finale. That last game was the second game of a doubleheader and the Mets still couldn't salvage a game from the usually below-average Rockies. New York gave up a few runs early and picked up six hits for the game. Juan Soto led the way on offense with a hit and two walks.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-132)

Mets -1.5 (+122)

Money line

Nationals +161

Mets -176

Total

OVER 7.5 (-112)

UNDER 7.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on April 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Mets Betting Trends

Washington is 4-1 SU in its last five games against the NY Mets.

Washington is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games on the road.

Washington is 2-11 SU in its last 13 games when playing on the road against the NY Mets.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Mets' last five games.

NY Mets are 2-15 SU in their last 17 games.

NY Mets are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games at home.

Nationals vs Mets Injury Reports

Washington Nationals

None

New York Mets

Francisco Lindor, SS - 10-day il

Jorge Polanco, 1B - 10-day il

Jared Young, 1B - 10-day il

Nationals vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Washington is third in runs, 12th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 29th in ERA. James Wood leads the team in home runs. The Nationals are 10-6 on the road and 4-6 in their last 10 games. Washington will look to keep the pitching trending up as they face a struggling Mets offense.

On the mound for the Nationals is Zack Littell, who is (0-3), with a 7.56 ERA. He has no quality starts, but did have a few decent outings. Littell has given up two or more home runs in four of his five outings.

New York is 30th in runs, 27th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 13th in ERA. Bo Bichette leads the team in RBI's. The Mets are 5-10 at home and 2-8 in their last 10 games. New York will look to bounce back after being swept and try to finish this long homestand with something positive.

On the mound for the Mets is Clay Holmes, who is (2-2), with a 2.10 ERA. His five outings have been solid and two of them were quality ones. In all five starts, Holmes has given up two earned runs or fewer.

Best Bet: Mets Spread